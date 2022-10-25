Kankakee School Board approves termination of KHS teacher caught using racial slur

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee High School teacher who was recorded on video directing a racial slur toward a student in class last week was fired Monday with a unanimous vote by the Kankakee School Board.

While school board meetings are notorious for their sparse attendance, Monday evening’s meeting was an exception, with community members and a few Chicago television news cameras packing the Kennedy Middle School gymnasium.

Kankakee School District 111 administration and school board members publicly addressed the Oct. 20 incident, including explaining the process in which disciplinary action can be carried out against an employee.

<strong>THE SITUATION</strong>

John Donovan, a first-year math teacher who started at KHS in August, was recorded at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20, apparently by a student in his classroom, during a verbal confrontation with a student.

The brief clip shows the student walking away from Donovan and out of the classroom, while Donovan can be heard calling out an explicit phrase, which included the N-word.

The clip was widely spread across social media after it occurred, prompting public outcry.

Principal Vernita Sims informed Superintendent Genevra Walters and Shemeka Fountain, assistant superintendent of human resources, of the incident at around 10:45 a.m., according to the district.

Walters said she spoke with the students who were affected about an hour after it occurred.

Fountain said that Donovan was removed from the classroom and escorted off school grounds without incident; he was placed on paid administrative leave pending a full investigation by the high school administration, led by Sims.

The investigation led to a recommendation for Donovan’s termination, and the board approved the action Monday with a 7-0 vote.

Walters confirmed Monday that a few weeks prior to the video, Donovan had thrown a book at this student, which prompted the verbal confrontation on Oct. 20.

She said neither she nor the board were aware of this situation prior to the investigation of the video.

<strong>ADMINISTRATION RESPONDS</strong>

Walters condemned Donovan’s use of explicit language with students.

“That was absolutely unacceptable,” she said. “We acknowledge that there’s absolutely nothing that any student can do to deserve having that word used against them.”

Walters also said the district’s work on equity and inclusion needs to continue.

“The word was terrible, but our students and many of our minority staff deal with microaggressions on a daily basis — and those actions come from their hearts…” she said. “Even after this issue today is settled, we still have to continue to work on our equity issues.”

The district contains roughly 48% Black students, 30% Latinx/Hispanic students and 19% white students, she added.

“That one moment is a symptom of a bigger issue that I believe we can overcome if we work together…” Walters said. “It’s easy to hold people accountable for their words because it’s right there, it’s in your face. It’s more of a challenge to hold people accountable for their hearts. We need to figure out a system for holding people accountable for both.”

<strong>HUMAN RESOURCES</strong>

Fountain explained that the district must follow Illinois School Code when disciplining an employee, including providing the employee with due process.

Due process involves allowing the employee to have union representation present during the interview process if they choose. The employee will write a written statement to give their account of an incident.

The employee’s supervisor, which in this case was Sims, gathers and reviews all evidence, including written, verbal and video documentation, and makes a recommendation to the assistant superintendent of human resources.

The assistant superintendent of human resources, Fountain, reviews the evidence in conjunction with the superintendent, and the superintendent will make a recommendation to the board regarding discipline.

The board may call a special meeting to take action, but it is legally required to give the public 48 hours notice.

The board makes the final decision on the employment of that individual. The human resources office notifies the employee of the board’s decision.

<strong>BOARD RESPONDS</strong>

“This incident was not just an insult to our students, but also to our staff members, those who work diligently with our students to help them achieve their educational goals,” Board President Barbara Wells said. “So as a board, I hope that we will continue our work on equity as the leaders of this district and then we will become a force for healing and reconciliation.”

Wells said this was the first time she has heard of the N-word being used in a classroom within the district.

“My concern is that somehow this person became so comfortable in working with us that he felt like he could unload that bomb in one of our classrooms and it would not be a big deal,” Wells added.

Board member Chris Bohlen asked the public to understand that the district needs to follow legal procedures and provide due process before disciplining an employee.

He said the administration handled the situation “exactly the way it should have been handled,” noting that, as a trial lawyer, he has made money for his clients during instances where they were not provided with due process.

Bohlen also condemned the “despicable” Facebook comments and phone calls that flooded the district following Thursday’s incident, which included violent threats and personal attacks.

“We were all horrified by what we saw on video just as you were, but we had to make sure that what we saw was an accurate portrayal of what occurred,” Bohlen said. “Based upon that we will make a decision, and you could criticize our decision if you choose, but under no circumstances do any of my fellow board members or any members of the administration, or even the teacher involved in this case, deserve to have their physical safety threatened.”

Board member Tracy Verrett said she was “heartbroken” by the situation. She noted that she refrained from commenting on social media due to the intense public reaction, but that she understood why some were emotional.

“I’m hoping that this situation would not defeat you to drive us apart, but that it would bring us together as a community,” Verrett said. “Because racism is real, microaggression is real, and we have a choice. We can continue to perpetuate this negativity that is being portrayed now, or we can join forces with our district and do what we can to try to shape the narrative of some of those issues.”