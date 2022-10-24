PHOTOS: Final stretch for fall colors, warm temps

While temperatures rose into the 70s over the weekend and will continue through today, a return to average fall temps is on the way. With that, fall colors of the season are predicted to peak around Halloween, according to the <a href="https://www.smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map" target="_blank">smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map</a>.

As tomorrow begins the descent back into the 60s and 50s, hopeful trick-or-treaters begin to look ahead at the Halloween temp, which is currently set for a high of 58 degrees in Kankakee.