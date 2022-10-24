Kankakee County State's Attorney's office continues Mobile Senior Safety Fairs

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The date/time of the Sun River Terrace event has changed and is updated below.</strong></em>

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office is continuing with its Mobile Senior Safety Fairs. Coming up are several fairs throughout the Kankakee County area.

All fairs have free admission and offer refreshments, prizes, vendors and speakers. For more information on any of the upcoming events, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.

<strong>MONDAY, OCT. 24</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon today, a fair will be held in partnership with County Board chairman Andy Wheeler and board member Ken Smith at Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, 665 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais.

<strong>WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2, a fair will be held in partnership with County Board members Roger Hess and Colton Ekhoff at the Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy., Grant Park.

<strong>THURSDAY, NOV. 3</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 3, a fair will be held in partnership with County Board member Antonio Carrico at River Valley Christian Fellowship, 800 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais.

<strong>MONDAY, NOV. 7</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7, a fair will be held in partnership with County Board member Jessica Andrade and the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center at Duane Dean’s The Living Room, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 21, a fair will be held in partnership with Sun River Terrace Mayor Mandisa Bonds-Rucker and County Board member Rosemary Foster at the Ralph J. Bailey Community Center, 7229 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace.