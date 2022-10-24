Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary puzzle available for sale

The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club is selling a limited-edition jigsaw puzzle. Titled “Reflections-Shapiro Tower,” the picture features the 60-foot tall Shapiro clock tower rising over the fall foliage and is reflected in the Kankakee River.

The 504-piece puzzle, when completed, will measure 16 inches by 20 inches. The picture is courtesy of Sharlene Parr, the winner of the puzzle contest held earlier this year.

Puzzles can be purchased from any BB Rotarian and are available at the Kankakee County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau retail store, Stefari Café, Joy’s Hallmark, Rubber Rose Books, and the Village of Bourbonnais office. Retail price is $29.95 plus tax where applicable.