Planning, zoning, agriculture committee moves solar farm forward

KANKAKEE — The sought-after OK on the proposed 300-megawatt Heritage Prairie Solar Farm was granted Wednesday by the Kankakee County’s Planning-Zoning-Agriculture Committee.

The Heritage Prairie farm is planned on more than 3,000 acres of farmland just east of Essex in Essex and Salina townships in western Kankakee County.

After hearing a truncated presentation from the developer, which is a joint project by Pattern Energy and ConnectGen, the PZA gave an overwhelming approval for the special-use permit with all but one PZA member giving an “aye” vote.

“The reason we selected this area is for a couple of reasons,” said Josh Kuba, director of environmental affairs for ConnectGen. “One is a very strong solar resource, especially here in the northern part of the state where you are close to load in both Kankakee County and in the greater Northern Illinois area.

“The land use in the area is compatible. It’s existing agricultural land. You have a county ordinance that allows for solar … and the existing land use is consistent with what you would look for in developing a solar project. And then lastly, and importantly, the location near or directly adjacent to two existing transmission lines. So there’s a great location to interconnect to the grid to deliver this power.”

Previously, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved by a 5-0 vote the special use permit on Oct. 6, and the plan now moves to the Kankakee County Board on Nov. 9. Once the county gives final approval, then Heritage Prairie Solar must get approval from the state.

The Zoning Board of Appeals stipulated three conditions must be met as part of the approval of the special use permit.

One stipulation is ground cover shall be planted with native pollinator-friendly species; two is all required landscaping shall be subject to the maintenance requirements and penalties prescribed in the weed and grass control plan, which was provided; and three, an 8-foot tall, agricultural-style fence shall be permitted instead of the required chain-link fence around the project area.

“They [ZBA] do believe that the project does meet all the standards for that,” said Delbert Skimmerhorn, director of planning and GIS for Kankakee County.

Skimmerhorn then answered questions from PZA members, pertaining to the special-use permit that the ZBA approved. Those who did have questions said they supported the project.

Board member Larry Kerkstra asked if skilled craftsmen would be used where needed for the project, in addition to local laborers. It was answered by a member of the project team.

The company’s directive is it will be a union project. Kuba said the general contractor is bound by the contract labor agreement to ultimately hire local skilled workers.

Construction is projected to begin in March 2024, and the solar farm would be completed by December 2025. It’s expected to provide more than 150 full-time local construction jobs. The solar farm will have the capacity to provide power to 61,500 homes.

During the life of the 30-year agreement, more than $44 million in property tax revenue will be generated to the taxing jurisdictions within its large footprint and about $23 million in property taxes to Herscher and Reed-Custer school districts.

The commercial solar farm will comprise 68 parcels of land from 30 individual landowners and a total of 3,775 acres. The leased land to be used is 90% actively cultivated cropland. The actual footprint of the solar farm will be 1,670 acres, which is 44% of the entire project area.

It’s expected to be a $400 million to $500 million investment in Kankakee County.