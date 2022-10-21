A meeting of police, residents in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The first two of four townhall meetings between Bourbonnais police and village residents were centered around topics such as forming neighborhood watch groups, the latest equipment the department is utilizing, calling police about a vehicle stopped in the roadway and fireworks, to name a few.

On Wednesday, the department made its presentation with about 40 people attending the two meetings.

The other two meetings will take place Wednesday in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW.

Area 3 residents will meet at 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Area 3 includes the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School area, Dairy Queen-River Street area, Roy Street, Ray Street, Villabrook area, Wilburn Court, Bourbonnais Fire Station area — all streets between Belleaire and Mooney Drive.

Area 4 will meet at 7-8 p.m.

Area 4 includes subdivisions: Briarcliff, Plum Creek, Bristol Woods, Olde Oak, Oak Run and Waterford.

If residents are unable to attend their corresponding meeting, they are welcome to attend any event that is convenient.

The goal of the meetings is to bring Bourbonnais residents together to increase residential communications, address potential concerns and help prevent crime, according to a village news release.

“We have officers out 24/7 patrolling the village,” Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said.

“However, it takes a community effort to help protect the village.

“You are our eyes and ears. You can give us tips, information or something else that can help us in making an arrest or stopping a crime.”

Phelps was joined by Commander Brent Barrie, Sgt. Jason Stzuba and Detective Jason Franc.

Barrie is spearheading new safety initiatives, including reintroducing neighborhood watch groups.

“I was very pleased with the turnout from the community for the first two meetings,” Barrie said.

“It was nice to see our citizens in person to update them on new police services and equipment.

“I was also happy that we were able to hear different concerns from our community. We were able to provide information on how the police department can handle these incidents and whom to contact for assistance for different situations. I look forward to the next set of meetings on Oct. 26.”

Barrie said he also would like to continue hosting future community meetings to provide current information to the community and address any concerns.

Police and village officials met with members of the Highpoint subdivision earlier this summer to listen to their safety concerns about a nuisance house and its owner. It has been an ongoing problem.

<strong>NEW EQUIPMENT</strong>

Phelps gave an update on equipment recently purchased to help law enforcement efforts: a portable surveillance camera and a speed radar trailer.

According to the village’s finance director, Tara Latz, America Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government helped pay for the equipment: the speed radar trailer for $8,700 and the security camera and trailer for $39,500.

In the summer, Bourbonnais police investigated two shots fired incidents when houses were hit, including one where children were out playing.

The camera purchase came after the incidents.

Phelps said in a meeting of village officials with a Daily Journal reporter these two pieces of equipment, which are in the department’s comprehensive plan, would have been purchased earlier but were put on hold when the pandemic started.

The camera can be set up throughout the village. It provides a 360-degree view camera and a zoom camera. It does not have audio recording.

The speed radar also is mobile.

“We get the calls from residents about drivers speeding through their neighborhoods, so this can help determine how fast they are going,” Phelps said.

The radar also gathers data such as traffic counts at all times of the day.

<strong>A STALLED CAR</strong>

A resident saw a disabled car on Main Street Northwest earlier Wednesday.

She asked if she should have called 911.

Sgt. Stzuba explained yes, you can call 911, but if you know the nonemergency number, call it first.

He said the driver had run out of gas, and police helped with traffic control as the driver went to get gas.

<strong>ABOUT THOSE FIREWORKS</strong>

Another resident wanted to discuss July 4 and the fireworks displays of residents.

“Can we talk about the Fourth of July, the Third of July, June 28th?” she asked.

“We feel your pain,” Phelps said with a chuckle.

The department does confiscate a lot of fireworks after complaint calls, he said.

“As a professional courtesy, we give some leeway on the actual Fourth of July. But you do have to draw a line.”