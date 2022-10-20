Retail marijuana site set for Kankakee

KANKAKEE — An adult-use marijuana retail site appears to be set for Kankakee’s eastern border, and it will be part of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center complex.

The Kankakee Planning Board, by a 5-2 vote, approved the conditional use permit Tuesday for an adult-use cannabis dispensary.

Because the planning board is only an advisory arm to the Kankakee City Council on conditional use permit requests, the matter will go before the full city council at its Nov. 7 meeting.

The 6,000-square-foot dispensary would sit on a half-acre lot, which is part of the 13-acre parcel owned by the developer of Ricky Rockets.

The business site will be owned by the Ricky Rockets developer, Heidner Properties Inc., of Hoffman Estates, but will be leased to Chicago-based Illinois Works LLC.

The heavily-regulated business would feature around-the-clock security including cameras inside and outside. The site is projected to have as many as 40 employees.

If all goes as planned, site work for the Illinois Works-operated dispensary could begin yet this year. The goal, officials noted to the planning board members, is the business could be open by April or May 2023.

Illinois Works projects the seven-day-per-week business site could experience up to 150 customers per day or 4,500 monthly.

The business recently gained its approval from the State of Illinois so the project is waiting only on the approval from the Kankakee City Council.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said while some might be anxious about this development, the reality is dispensaries are being placed throughout the state.

“These are coming. They are the wave of the future … and they provide some significant revenues for the city,” he said.

According to the site plan, the business would be located directly east of the new North Eastridge Avenue is being constructed inside the Ricky Rockets complex. The new road is being built as the existing Crestlane Drive — which runs parallel to Interstate 57 — is being removed.

Final operating details of the dispensary were not identified, but tentative plans call for it to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

While the Kankakee cannabis site begins to take shape, the two recreational marijuana retail sites in Bradley also continue to progress.

Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo said GRD Illinois LLC, which is developing the former Pier 1 Import store immediately west of Northfield Square mall, and the Deer Park Partners' site, in the former Aldi grocery store on Locke Drive, have progressed.

Romo said the State of Illinois have granted the permit for both locations, but the needed state license which allows for the operation has not yet been issued.

In an Oct. 11 update from the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulations website, all three sites were listed on its list of 185 new licenses are being issued. The three licenses are within District 9, which is Kankakee County.

There are 17 regions in Illinois. The regions are known as BLS Regions, meaning Bureau of Labor Statistics.