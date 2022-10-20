Perry Farm bench dedicated to BBCHS nurse known for caring nature, positivity

BOURBONNAIS — Before attending the bench dedication for Karen Bailey, retired 27-year BBCHS nurse who died of breast cancer in May, her longtime friend Nancy Schiffner searched online for “how to keep from crying” while speaking at a memorial service.

Whatever advice the internet provided was certainly put to the test Tuesday evening as Schiffner joined a gathering of more than 50 around Bailey’s new memorial bench at Perry Farm Park.

“She took care of anyone who needed her kindness, her willingness to listen, and her love,” Schiffner said of her former colleague at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

While attendees were misty-eyed at times, laughs were also shared — along with sips of Bailey’s favorite wine and champagne.

“She would have loved that we had a party,” noted Bailey’s daughter, Megan Pierson, recalling that her mother would throw parties for any odd holiday one could think of. “Even if something wasn’t worth celebrating, she made it worth celebrating.”

Schiffner reminisced about working with Bailey for nine years in the BBCHS student affairs office.

“Kids who needed more than medical help came in, and she provided them a safe place and listened to their fears, their emotional needs…” she said. “She was more than a nurse.”

The bench was installed near the park’s Coyne Street entrance using funds raised by retired BBCHS teachers and the Euchre card-playing club Bailey belonged to.

Prior to her career as BBCHS nurse from 1987 to 2014, Bailey was a pediatric nurse at Riverside Medical Center.

She met her late husband, Don Bailey, a science teacher, while they both worked at BBCHS. The couple had four children and six grandchildren.

Paula Grimes, retired BBCHS special education director, who organized the memorial efforts, said that Bailey would have appreciated the bench’s location, as she was an avid lover of nature and the outdoors.

“It looks stunning,” Grimes said of the bench. “It’s really hard not to be emotional.”

Bailey also would have gotten a kick out of everyone standing in the cold for the ceremony, Grimes suspects, as fall was her favorite season.

“I’m really mad at her right now,” Grimes said with a smile. “Because she loved cold weather, and I love hot, hot, hot weather, and so she is getting the last laugh.”

Local musician Misti Kohl sang two songs during the dedication, including “For Good” from the musical “Wicked” in honor of Bailey’s love of Broadway and “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

Bailey was known for dedicating her life to caring for others.

Pierson said her mom was the type of person who “just wanted to help everybody” and didn’t mind if anyone knew about it.

Pierson continues to hear stories from people, some of whom she has never met, about how much her mom meant to them.

Unexpectedly, while Pierson was picking up the photo of her mom she ordered for the bench dedication, she noticed the photo counter attendant was in tears. She had known Bailey.

“She was a very kind person,” Pierson said. “She didn’t care who you were, where you were from, if you were rich, poor, Black, white — she loved everybody.”

Pierson also noted that the care her mom provided for students went above and beyond her job description.

Bailey would often bring clothes to kids that needed them after work hours, and for many years she organized the Christmas Drive in which teachers would get together to buy presents for struggling families.

Bailey’s close rapport with students also meant they trusted her with their personal issues, which she would help them through, Pierson recalled.

Growing up seeing her mom take care of people had lasting effects on Pierson, who followed in Bailey’s footsteps and is now a school nurse in Kankakee.

“I learned from the best,” she said. “I’m trying to make even half the impact she did.”