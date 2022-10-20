KHS teacher recorded using racial slur placed on leave pending investigation

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee High School teacher has been placed on paid leave after a video circulated on social media Thursday showing him calling out an expletive and a racial slur at a student.

In the video, which has been widely shared across Facebook, the teacher is heard using an explicit phrase, including the N-word, directed at a student who was walking away from him and out of the classroom.

Parents identified the teacher as John Donovan, a first-year math teacher at the high school who started with Kankakee School District 111 in August.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the teacher and student had been discussing an incident that occurred about three weeks before. The particulars of that incident have not been investigated, she said.

The student asked for an apology from the teacher, and the teacher apologized, Walters said.

However, the situation then escalated, ending in the student walking out of class and the teacher’s outburst, she said.

Walters said the teacher has been placed on paid leave, pending a full investigation by the high school administration, led by Principal Vernita Sims.

As of the end of the day Thursday, KHS administration collected statements from the students, talked with the students in the classroom and reviewed several videos, Walters said.

Sims’ recommendation for discipline will be brought to the human resources department before going before the Kankakee School Board for approval.

Because of the seriousness of the issue, it is likely a recommendation will come before the board as early as Monday, Walters said.

Walters noted she met with students in the class about an hour after the incident, and she believes they reacted appropriately, having remained calm and not escalated things further.

She noted although students can be heard laughing in the video, it is likely that was a nervous reaction from being in an uncertain situation.

None of the students had experienced anything like that in any school they had been in, she added.

“They were in shock, and it was nervous laughter,” Walters said. “It was not like they thought it was funny.”

Walters also said that, while the teacher’s language clearly was wrong and inappropriate, she does not want people to judge the situation based solely on the video.

There are more complicated social issues that need to be addressed than just the language used, she said.

“Let’s talk about the fact that public schools are struggling coming out of a pandemic, and it has nothing to do with an individual person,” she said. “It has more to do with society and mental health, and people are on edge. The kids are a little different. There [are] all kinds of factors that led to what happened that we have to address.”

Walters also said in a statement to media the district would “continue the work that we started during the 2021-22 school year [after the pandemic] around diversity, inclusion and equity as well as student/adult wellness.”