Kankakee apartment fire displaces three families

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Nine adults and one child were displaced after a fire that caused $55,000 in damage at a two-story apartment complex on Kankakee’s east side Thursday afternoon.

At 3:10 p.m., Kankakee Fire was called to the 11-unit complex located in the 900 block of East Willow Street, two blocks west of North Hobbie Avenue, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire in the building. The fire started on a first-floor extension to a second-floor apartment, LaRoche said.

Two apartments were heavily damaged by fire and another apartment sustained water damage. There were no injuries, LaRoche said.

The cause was ruled accidental. The fire started when burning incense fell onto a stuffed animal, LaRoche said.

Bradley, Bourbonnais, Limestone and Kankakee Township fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire, LaRoche said.