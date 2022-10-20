Bourbonnais trustees approve committee meeting pay

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees agreed to amend a 1988 ordinance to pay future trustees for attending committee meetings.

The measure was adopted during Monday’s board meeting.

The vote was 4-1 with trustees Bruce Greenlee, Rick Fischer, Randy King and Jack Littrell voting in favor. Trustee Angie Serafini voted no. Trustee Jeff Keast was not at Monday’s meeting.

“I don’t do this for the pay. I serve the community,” Serafini replied about her role as a trustee when asked about her no vote.

Trustees will receive $100 for each committee meeting they attend, with a cap of 40 meetings per year, or $4,000 of additional trustee pay annually.

The ordinance will go into effect May 1, 2023, after the April 4, 2023, consolidated election.

Three trustee seats will be up for election. The other three seats are up for election in 2025.

When the amendment originally was passed in August 1988, it set trustees’ annual pay at $4,200 per year.

“These guys attend a lot more meetings than there were 30 years ago. There are a lot more now,” Mayor Paul Schore said after the board’s Oct. 4 meeting when the ordinance had its first reading.

“It’s a fair thing. If you attend a meeting, you get paid. If you don’t, you don’t get paid.”

Schore was not at Monday’s meeting.

There have been 38 committee meetings thus far this year. In 2020 and 2021, there were 43 committee meetings per year.

The board has six committees: finance, economic and community development, public works, administration, police and utility.

The Finance Committee meets twice per month. It deals with revenues and expenses of the village.

The economic and community development committee met 10 times in 2021.

That committee has been busy as the village begins the construction phase of its community park. There is development starting on Bourbonnais Parkway. It also has created three business districts that each bring in sales tax revenue.

The other five committees meet at least once per year.

<strong>Community Foundation</strong>

Trustees adopted by a 5-0 vote an ordinance opening an account with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

The foundation is a vehicle for charitable giving that, during time, builds substantial endowment funds for the community, according to the organization’s website.

It seeks to bring together individuals and organizations to identify and understand community issues and grant making opportunities.

The foundation was started in 1982 and helps 32 funds, per their website.

Schore said at the Oct. 4 board meeting there has been interest from people wanting to be involved in the community campus plan.

“They may want to sponsor some of the amenities there whether it be the splash park, or the stage, or something else; possibly naming rights,” Schore said at the time.

With construction set to begin soon for Bourbonnais’ $21.5 million Community Campus project, the village is working on ways for people wishing to donate to such projects to have an avenue to do so.

The Community Campus will transform the land behind the Municipal Center into a gathering place for community events as well as add a splash pad near the children’s safety town. The area is used annually during the Friendship Festival, which is staged at the end of June.

Schore said the $21.5 million project will turn the land into a year-round facility that not only will be used by village residents but residents of Kankakee County.