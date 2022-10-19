Yohnka's new role: Kankakee riverfront leader

KANKAKEE — Bill Yohnka was riding his bike through Kankakee on a midsummer day.

He was in the western portion of the city and crossed over the Kankakee River on the bike and pedestrian bridge immediately east of Riverside Medical Center. The bridge connects to the biking path along Kennedy Drive.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is cool,’” he recalled earlier this week. “I was thinking this bridge, this path, will last longer than any of us. I remember thinking that I’m glad people did this for us.”

The 46-year-old Kankakeean is now setting a course to help lead what could be the city’s — and the region’s, for that matter — crown jewel in terms of regional recreational development.

Recently hired as the Kankakee Riverfront Society’s director, Yohnka will be the face of the fundraising effort to bring in millions to take the ambitious, 4-mile riverwalk off the drawing board and onto the frontage areas of the Kankakee River.

The riverwalk is to stretch from the Frank Lloyd Wright museum at South Harrison Avenue and reach to the Riverside Medical Center campus.

The ultimate cost from start to finish is anticipated to be in the $30 million range.

Some may call the task daunting. Yohnka, a 1994 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and 1998 Lewis University graduate, notes the project will not sink or swim due to him alone. He explained it is going to need many hands to pull the plan from concept to reality.

“One person will not make it happen,” he said. “It is going to take a lot of people working for the same goal. ... They are going to make it happen.”

But make no mistake, Yohnka will be at the helm.

He wasn’t even sure he would seek the position. The riverfront society made it known a director — who would have the chief function of organizing the funding effort — was being sought.

The first round of applicants did not lead to a hire.

When a second request for candidates was posted, Yohnka saw the story in the Journal. He thought about it for about three weeks. In late July, just as the Merchant Street MusicFest was swinging into motion, he submitted his resume.

One of the most recognizable faces within Kankakee County, Yohnka is now charting a path for how this effort will unfold over the course of at least the next three years.

An open house event is being planned to formally kick off this effort. A time and location are still being set, but Yohnka is targeting November.

While the former Kankakee School District community engagement specialist and former economic development specialist for Kankakee begins to develop a road map for his new position, he sat down for some questions with the Journal.

<strong>What makes you the perfect choice for the Currents of Kankakee riverwalk development?</strong>

I have the right combination of experience, skills and passion for Kankakee. I’m someone who legitimately loves utilizing the river. I want future generations to love it as much as I do.

I bike along the river. I kayak on the river. I love stone skipping. There are so many possibilities.

<strong>What do you think the riverwalk development will provide to the future of the Kankakee region?</strong>

The river is an amazing asset. It’s been underutilized. This is opportunity. This is about facing the river instead of it being in the backdrop.

We are going to do more with this river. I’ve heard people say, “Why not do more with this river?” That question will be answered.

I want to visit other locations to see what they have done, see what ideas we can get. I also want to see who will want to be next to the river in terms of business. There is so much opportunity here.

<strong>How long did you consider submitting an application for this position?</strong>

Just a few weeks. I got some prodding, but this is a challenge I wanted. I had some people come up to me and ask “Bill, why aren’t you doing this?” I said, “OK. I’ll do it.”

<strong>Does the riverfront development sell itself or do people/organizations need to be sold on it?</strong>

The river sells itself. People love the river. But when it comes to spending money, people need to be sold on this. They have to be sold on how this benefits them and the investment they are making.

For sure, people do not want development tied to taxes. This must come from grants and fundraising.

… Even those businesses or organizations who are not near the river can benefit from this. We want to make this a special place for those who may not be physically connected to it. We want them to be able to see the value of it in a bigger perspective.

<strong>How would you determine Bill Yohnka’s success as riverfront director?</strong>

If someone were to ask “What is going on?” and you proudly say “You need to see our riverfront. Look at what they have done to our riverfront. Look at what we’ve done.”

I’d like to be able have some virtual reality glasses that would show people what we are going to do here. I want to get people excited about what can take place here.

<strong>Currently, what do you think is the public’s view of this project? What will the public’s view be in three years?</strong>

I would say in general people are in favor of this. But portions of the population wonder “Is this really happening?” Our job is to show them that it is happening. The first site [East Riverwalk near the East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue intersection] has been cleaned up.

Construction is starting next year. People have to see real things before they can believe.

In three years, this project will be on its way. It will be happening. By then people will be able to imagine what it can be. That’s why this first phase is so important.