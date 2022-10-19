Resolution OK’d for Bourbonnais property tax referendum

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais trustees approved a resolution of their intent regarding use of proposed sales tax for property tax relief at Monday’s board meeting.

There is a referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for village residents to decide if a 1% sales tax should be added to the current 6.25% rate.

If the referendum is passed by simple majority vote, funds would be used to offer property tax rebates for single family, owner-occupied homes on the village’s portion of a village resident’s tax bill.

The village sales tax excludes grocery items such as food as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.

Bourbonnais is a non-home rule community, which means such a proposed sales tax increase must be approved by residents. The referendum would pass on a simple majority vote.

If the referendum passes, homeowners would receive their first rebate in 2024, Bourbonnais administrator Mike Van Mill said.

Currently, the village receives an average of $285 annually from a homeowner, village officials said.

This amount is based upon the U.S. Census Bureau estimate of Bourbonnais’ median value of $188,000 for owner-occupied housing units (in 2016-2020).

The resolution passed Monday stated this rebate will be offered for 10 years.

However, Bourbonnais officials said they will review the program annually to make sure there are enough funds to continue the rebate.

“We will have to review it yearly to make sure the revenue from the 1% tax is there to pay for the rebate,” Van Mill said.

“We have been doing some computations, and we feel there will be enough to make sure we can have a rebate every year.”

Before the board voted, Randy King pointed out this is not a tax just on village residents.

“This 1% increase not only applies to village residents but all people who shop in the village,” King said.

More than two years ago, Bradley officials approved a plan to annually rebate the village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill, including business owners.

The sales tax is 8.25% in Bradley with 2% of that going to Bradley.

King co-owns King Music in Bradley. He found the process to file for the rebate easy.

“I found it to be a simple process. There is no red tape,” King said.

Manteno started a property tax rebate program this year.

Bourbonnais trustees adopted an ordinance earlier this year allowing for the rebate but only if voters in the village approve the referendum.

Van Mill said officials have been asked by residents if such a rebate program could be offered.

“Based upon public feedback received, solidifying longevity for the property tax relief program was important to residents,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.

“With this resolution, it reaffirms to constituents the intent for the proposed 1% sales tax and 100% property tax rebates for at least 10 years. This isn’t a one and done situation. It’s meant to provide relief.”

Now it will be up to Bourbonnais homeowners to decide.

“This gives the voters, the citizens the chance to decide. Rather than imposing something like this on them,” trustee Bruce Greenlee said.

For more information on the Non-Home Rule Sales Tax Referendum and frequently asked questions, visit villageofbourbonnais.com.