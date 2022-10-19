Fortitude Community Outreach gains 1-year exemption

KANKAKEE — Beginning Nov. 1, Fortitude Community Outreach once again will be able to provide overnight shelter for up to 18 people seeking a place to stay for the night.

However, it appears this most likely will be the organization’s last year to operate its shelter in the 2nd Ward’s former St. Paul’s Lutheran School, 240 S. Dearborn Ave.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members overwhelmingly approved the one-year extension — by a 12-1 vote — allowing the shelter to operate from Nov. 1 through April 29.

The only council member voting against the extension for the six-night-per-week shelter was 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron. Baron reasoned the organization was provided ample opportunity to make alternative arrangements — such as returning to its previous overnight model of rotating from selected sites — but failed to do so.

“St. Paul’s is not the right location for a full-time shelter,” Baron said before the vote. But “here we go again.”

Baron said it should have become clear to Fortitude leadership many months ago that plans to construct a new site in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue would not happen because of rising construction costs.

Baron said there are development plans in the downtown area, and a homeless shelter simply does not mesh there.

At the school site, Fortitude provides nightly shelter for up to 18.

“Their model puts a real strain on immediate vicinity,” he said after the council meeting. “There is no perfect answer on this, but there is no justification for extending this here. I hope North Washington will bear fruit.”

Fortitude is about $600,000 short of its needed $1.2 million to construct its planned 4,800-square-foot shelter on two donated lots in the 100 block of North Washington.

If built, the Washington Avenue site basically would double Fortitude’s capacity.

Third Ward Alderman David Crawford has been discussing the matter with neighboring municipal leaders regarding assisting Fortitude with American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Crawford noted he has received positive responses from municipal leaderships, but it is up to Fortitude to state their case to the governmental body leaderships.

Crawford also said he believes the Kankakee City Council would be willing to earmark $100,000 toward Fortitude’s effort.

After the council vote, Fortitude director Dawn Broers said the organization most certainly would meet with leaders of other county communities such as Bradley and Bourbonnais, as well as the Kankakee County Board, in an effort to gain funding.

“Having someone opening doors for us is very important,” Broers said.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson would be one of those people the Fortitude administration would discuss this situation with.

Watson noted the village received $1.8 million of ARPA funds, and that money has been earmarked. That fact, however, does not mean the village would not participate in aiding Fortitude.

“We are receptive to the idea of some type of participation,” Watson said. “A conversation never hurts. There should be some group participation probably. I don’t think it would be too tough to get some participation” from other municipalities, he added.