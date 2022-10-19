District 111 staff, Kays Media to cover community engagement duties

KANKAKEE — The departure of Bill Yohnka from Kankakee School District 111 to become executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society means the school district is now down its community engagement specialist.

Yohnka held the role for District 111 since May 2017. He resigned to become the executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society; the organization announced his selection Oct. 6.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said Yohnka won’t be replaced with a new hire; rather, a team of staff will cover the roles and responsibilities of his position, including supporting the Kays Media student journalism program.

That team will include Rebecca Parks, community partnership coordinator; Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox; Kays Media instructors Tim Keown, Ryan Pietraszewski, Elijah Brooks and Andrew Beasly; and Zion Ali, who provides broadcasting support to Kays Media.

“They will be covering the community engagement part that Bill Yohnka did and [managing] the social media and media platforms that he helped manage,” she said.

Wilcox and the Kays Media staff worked together with Yohnka to develop the Kays Media program, she noted.

Parks was hired using the Community Partnership Grant awarded to the district through the Illinois State Board of Education.

“When we hired Bill Yohnka, we did not have Kays Media,” Walter noted. “So now, with Kays Media and the Community Partnership Grant, we think that we can cover all the things that he did.”

Yohnka also took the lead on livestreaming Kankakee School Board meetings so that members of the public could view them remotely.

The meetings were previously livestreamed on Facebook, but more recently, they have been livestreamed directly to the Kays Media YouTube channel, with the viewing link provided via the district’s Facebook.

Walters said that a Kays Media instructor will take over the duties of livestreaming board meetings.

In the transition, the instructor had not yet been informed of his new duties at the time of last week’s board meeting, so it was not livestreamed.

Walters said it was a “glitch” that the Oct. 11 meeting was not recorded, and future meetings will continue to be livestreamed to the Kays Media YouTube channel.

The videos also can be accessed and viewed later on the channel.

