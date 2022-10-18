Utility bill assistance appointments available in Hopkins Park

HOPKINS PARK — Kankakee County Community Services Inc. will be bringing a satellite office to Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School beginning Wednesday for residents of Pembroke Township and Hopkins Park who need help paying heating or water bills.

KCCSI will take biweekly appointments for the 2023 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School, 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park.

Appointments will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Appointments can be made through KCCSI by calling 815-933-7883, ext. 219 or 234.

Funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applicants with appointments are to enter and exit at the SAFE Center entrance located on the east side of the building.

“As energy costs continue to rise, we are excited to partner with KCCSI to bring relief to the families of Pembroke Township and village of Hopkins Park,” said Nicole Terrell-Smith, Pembroke schools superintendent, in a news release.

“One of the main missions of the Student and Family Engagement Center is to assist in removing barriers in the lives of our students. Warm shelter and access to water is a vital part of their overall academic success.”

Applicants will need to provide Social Security cards for everyone in the household, a gas and/or electric bill, a water and/or sewer bill, proof of income for the past 30 days and a current medical card.

If the applicant’s household has no income, a denial letter from the unemployment office and/or a food stamp printout, as well as a “Notice of Decision Letter” from Public Aid, will be required.

For more information, contact KCCSI at <a href="https://www.kccsi-cap.org" target="_blank">kccsi-cap.org</a> or 815-933-7883.