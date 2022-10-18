Kankakee County to host Community Day Giveaway at courthouse

KANKAKEE — As a result of the basement remodel project at the Kankakee County Courthouse, Kankakee County will be making surplus shelving, chairs, desks and filing cabinets available to the public at no charge from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. This event will take place on the south side of the Courthouse in the circle drive.

The public is invited to pick up available items on a first come, first serve basis. Staff will not be available to help with the moving process.

To learn more about the first phase of ongoing projects in the Kankakee County Courthouse, watch highlights of the basement remodel project on the Kankakee County Board’s YouTube channel at <a href="https://bit.ly/3EJeiQG" target="_blank">bit.ly/3EJeiQG</a>.