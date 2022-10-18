Harbor House, Humane Foundation hosting virtual races

Two local organizations are gearing up for virtual race events to benefit their respective causes. In October, Harbor House is planning a 4K event, and the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will host a 5K in November.

<strong>HARBOR HOUSE</strong>

Harbor House brings back the popular 4K for Survivors, a virtual event that runs Oct. 24-31 to benefit survivors of domestic violence.

This virtual 4K can be completed anywhere, anytime during the last week of October to wrap up Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During the 4K, Harbor House encourages participants to wear their race shirt, take a picture during your 4K, then upload it to the registration site and Facebook tagging Harbor House.

According to a news release, the 4K for Survivors is the community’s opportunity to demonstrate their support for survivors and commitment to ending the domestic violence epidemic in Iroquois and Kankakee counties.

The cost is $25 and includes a shirt, which participants will pick up with their race packet the week before the launch of the event. Register at <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call 815-932-5814, or email <a href="mailto:info@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">info@harborhousedv.org</a>.

<strong>KC HUMANE FOUNDATION</strong>

Running Nov. 9-30, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will host Running With Rescues Virtual 5K, during which participants can run or walk a 5K anytime during those dates.

Don’t want to do it alone? Visit the shelter to pick up an adoptable dog through the Date with a Dog program. For more information, call 815-933-5999.

Registration is $25 per person. T-shirts are $15 each and are available when registering before Oct. 30. Group, personal and business participation is welcome.

Register at <a href="https://bit.ly/3TuW8pO" target="_blank">bit.ly/3TuW8pO</a>. Registration closes Nov. 29.