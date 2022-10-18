Harbor House hosts 4K for Survivors

Harbor House brings back the popular 4K for Survivors, a virtual event that runs Oct. 24-31 to benefit survivors of domestic violence.

This virtual 4K can be completed anywhere, anytime during the last week of October to wrap-up Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During the 4K, Harbor House encourages participants to wear their race shirt, take a picture during your 4K, then upload it to the registration site and Facebook tagging Harbor House.

According to a news release, the 4K for Survivors is the community’s opportunity to demonstrate their support for survivors and commitment to ending the domestic violence epidemic in Iroquois and Kankakee Counties.

The cost is $25 and includes a shirt, which participants will pick up with their race packet the week prior to the launch of the event. Register at harborhousedv.org/events.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call 815-932-5814 or email <a href="mailto:info@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">info@harborhousedv.org</a>.