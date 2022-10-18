Fire displaces 3 families in Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Three families were displaced by a stove fire in a residence divided into three apartments in the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue in Kankakee on Monday night.

Kankakee firefighters, with aid from other local departments, were dispatched at 7:35 p.m., according to Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.

The fire started in the kitchen of the first floor apartment. Items on the stove top ignited during attempted cooking, LaRoche said.

Four adults and three children were displaced, LaRoche said.

Damage was estimated at $20,000. Firefighters were on the scene for 90 minutes.