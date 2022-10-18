Event with Silhouettes to support Bailey family

BRADLEY — Giving back to the community long has been a core aspect of The Silhouettes Band. After recently hosting a 40th anniversary concert that benefitted the Kankakee County Salvation Army and Food Pantry, the band is gearing up to host a benefit for Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and his family.

Set for Dec. 3, the Back the Bailey Community Celebration will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event is sponsored by the village of Bradley.

All proceeds will be deposited in Bailey’s special village of Bradley account at Federated Bank of Bradley.

Lisa Godin, Bailey’s aunt who is assisting The Silhouettes in the logistics of the event, shared an update on her nephew.

“He’s doing great because the smile never left his face,” she said, explaining that the proceeds from the event will help to further his rehabilitation progress.

She said those involved with the event “want it to be a celebration for our community.”

Also involved in the planning is Amy Gibson, Zoe Domagalski, Annie Franc, Lauren Duffield and Danielle Hess.

<strong>COMMUNITY CELEBRATION</strong>

A total of 500 tickets are available for the event and cost $25 each. This admission price includes a live performance from The Silhouettes, live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, free appetizers and a cash bar.

Raffle tickets are available for a separate fee of $100 per person. The winner of the raffle will get to select one of three major prizes:

• A paid two-year lease for a new 2022 4-by-4 Jeep Renegade from Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Bourbonnais. It includes a 10,000-mile limit per year. (Winner must be credit worthy.)

• A new 2023 one-of-a-kind, four-seat “Ezgo Luxury,” a gas-operated golf cart with special light kits, wheels and decal wraps. The cart is from Stevenson Custom Carts of Kankakee.

• A “well-kept, high-performance” 1998 Harley Davidson Road King with about 25,000 miles from Taylor Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Bourbonnais.

Participants must be 21 or older to purchase raffle tickets. Prizes will be awarded the night of the event, but the winner need not be present to win.

Raffle and admission tickets available at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, Taylor Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Bourbonnais, Taylor Ford in Manteno, Big Express Car Wash and Lube in Bradley, Bradley Village Hall, Stevenson Custom Cars in Kankakee, Federated Bank of Bradley.

In addition to the live and silent auction, there will be a Christmas Tree Silent Auction. Sponsors can decorate a 4-foot tree with a theme of their choosing, which will be auctioned off during the event.

For more information or donations, call 815-922-9125. For auction information, go to <a href="https://www.backthebailey.schoolauction.net/tylerstrong" target="_blank">backthebailey.schoolauction.net/tylerstrong</a>.

The Bailey family has issued a statement to share with the community:

"Officer Tyler Bailey and family would like to express our continuing gratitude to this community for the outpouring of support in the months following last December's tragic events. As many of you have seen either through Sydney's Facebook updates, or even in person, Tyler has come a long way since we last updated everyone with his progress. He has continued to amaze us all with each new milestone as he continues his rehabilitation process.

"Tyler and Sydney continue to work with tireless dedication to his rehabilitation in Chicago, and the results have been nothing short of miraculous. With the love and support of you all, Tyler was able to attend his first fundraiser supporting his brothers and sisters in blue and red in July. This was the first time he was able to come home for a visit and see for himself just how much he means to all of us. Tyler was overwhelmed by the amount of new and old friends he was able to see at the event, and was elated to be home — even if just for a day.

"Since then, Tyler has been on the move, spending his weekdays with Sydney pushing through his daily rehabilitation, and his weekends with family and friends. Some of you may have even seen him honored by the Chicago White Sox this month while attending a game in person with tickets generously donated by Hertz Farm Management and State Rep. Jackie Haas.

"Tyler and Sydney express their deepest gratitude to everyone who has had a part in allowing them to focus solely on this process, and all of the continued support as Tyler still has much work to do. Because of you all, he has the support needed to keep on course for continued milestones in his rehabilitation, and Sydney is able to be at his side for it all.

"Please join us at Back the Bailey Community Celebration on Dec. 3 for a night out with The Silhouettes in concert at the Quality Inn in Bradley. Tyler and Sydney will be there to thank everyone in person. It will be a night full of great music, great friends and a great community. This event will help to support Tyler's continued rehabilitation as well as a celebration for our community for helping in a time of need.

"Thank you, God. Thank you to this community, family and friends; and, of course, thank you to Marlene for watching over us."

On Nov. 23, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Police Department, the Manteno Police Department, the Momence Police Department and the Peotone Police Department will collaborate with the Bradley Police Department for the Back the Bailey Homecoming Parade.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in Peotone, continue on to Manteno at 2:20 p.m. and will end at 2:30 p.m. at the Bradley Police Department, going all along Route 50, where people are encouraged to line up and welcome Bailey home.