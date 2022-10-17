Fire damages Kankakee home

KANKAKEE — A fire caused $100,000 in damage to a single-family home Sunday in the 600 block of South Myrtle Avenue in Kankakee.

Firefighters from multiple area departments battled the blaze, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

The call came in at 1:42 p.m. The fire was located in the attic, LaRoche said.

Gusty winds caused heavy fire conditions. Crews were on scene for two hours, LaRoche said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, LaRoche said.

The residents were displaced. There were no injuries, he said.