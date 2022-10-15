Remembering Kankakee County, great career: NBA star Sikma addresses Hundred Club

“I can’t tell you how rewarding it is to come back home to where it all started.”

Wednesday evening, Jack Sikma, the Wichert Wonder, was the keynote speaker at the Hundred Club of Kankakee County, a longtime local organization dedicated to supporting the families of local police officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty. More than 300 people attended the group’s annual meeting at the Quality Inn in Bradley.

Sikma said he was honored to be asked to speak.

“It is time to serve and protect those who serve and protect us,” he said.

Sikma played his high school basketball at St. Anne, before going on to star at Illinois Wesleyan University and then win an NBA championship with the Seattle Supersonics. The high school named its court after him.

“They built new high school,” he said, “but the court is still the same.”

Sikma grew up, he explained, “only a couple of cornfields and beanfields from here.”

“We were farmers,” he said. “It was a simple, uncomplicated life.” This time of the year brought back fond memories of the harvest.

“In farming,” he said, “there’s no watch [that tells you when to stop]. You work until the work is done.”

That ethic has served him well in life. “Every hard challenge that came my way seemed simple,” he said, because he worked at it.

He told the group he delighted in the Wichert Wonder nickname. “I loved it.”

As a child, he would devour the sports pages of the Daily Journal, closely following high school basketball.

“My dream was to be on the varsity at St. Anne High, playing Friday and Saturday nights.”

He was a late-blooming skinny kid, he said. He went to play college ball at Illinois Wesleyan where coach Dennie Bridges worked with him to develop moves from the post.

Drafted by the Seattle Supersonics, he made the All-Rookie team and was an NBA champion in his second year. He retired in 1991 after logging more than 17,000 points. In 2019, he was elected to the Hall of Fame after being “snubbed” for years.

It was, he said, “very much worth the wait.”

Sikma donated memorabilia that was raffled off to the crowd, stayed to sign autographs and donated his speaker’s fee to a program in Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe’s office that serves underprivileged children.

<strong>SIKMA’S Q&A</strong>

Sikma answered a wide range of questions from the audience.

• On playing Michael Jordan: “It was easy because I didn’t have to guard him.”

• Could he play today?: “Damn yes.” Today’s game is about spacing and shooting. He was always a good shooter, with a natural shot, honed by long practice on a home driveway hoop. At the end of his career, which started without the three-point line, he was shooting threes.

• Favorite places to play: Madison Square Garden was special, but the favorite was the old Chicago Stadium, which rocked in the early Jordan years.

• On Dennis Rodman: The “most annoying player.” But when he was focused on the game, a great force.

• On Larry Bird: Bird once threw a pass between Sikma’s legs. One of Sikma’s sons remembers it as “his favorite play.”

• On other nicknames: In high school, he was called “Amos.” In college he was “Stork.” When he heard those in an arena, he knew it was an old fan and friend.

• On Bill Cartwright: Sikma remembered Cartwright’s elbows. Sikma’s first surgery after his career ended was to repair a deviated septum (nose). “I’m still waiting for an apology.”

• On Lenny Wilkins, a Seattle Supersonics coach: “Less was more” with Lenny. He would leave Sikma on the court after a mistake or two. “But the third time you would be out of there.”

<strong>THE HUNDRED CLUB</strong>

The Hundred Club has approved a resolution increasing the future compensation for families of first responders who lose their lives in the line of duty from $10,000 to $25,000.

Scott O’Brien, the fire chief in Manteno, was given the Hundred Club’s President’s Award for years of service to the organization.

In attendance Wednesday night was Kankakee native and former Governor George Ryan, the only living charter member from the club’s founding in 1967. He got a standing ovation.

Dave Skelly, president of the club, noted the purpose of the organization, which is to give “immediate assistance” to families facing the worst possible situation. Skelly led the audience as it observed a moment of silence for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and a moment of prayer for seriously injured Officer Tyler Bailey. Both were shot while answering a call in 2021.

The Hundred Club has a long history of distinguished speakers, most from the world of sports. Among its headliners over the years have been Woody Hayes, Billy Martin, Mike Ditka, Bob Knight and Terry Bradshaw.