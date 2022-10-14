Health department waiting to get updated boosters for 5-11 year olds

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department is ordering updated COVID-19 booster vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, which were authorized Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended for use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KCHD Administrator John Bevis said Thursday it expects to receive updated Pfizer boosters for kids in the next week or two.

The updated boosters are designed to protect against new and old strains of COVID-19, including the dominant BA.5 and omicron variants. They have been approved for those over 12 since late August, but the younger age group requires smaller doses.

The health department has not yet ordered doses of Moderna’s updated booster for children six and up, Bevis said, but it will.

The shots will be available to kids in this age range who have completed an initial COVID-19 vaccination series two months ago or longer.