Bourbonnais trustees to vote on pay for committee meetings

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais trustees will vote Monday whether to adopt an ordinance amendment to compensate for trustees attending committee meetings.

The legislation would amend a 1988 ordinance that set trustees’ annual pay at $4,200 per year.

Trustees would receive $100 for each committee meeting they attend, with a cap of 40 meetings per year, or $4,000 of additional trustee pay annually.

If approved, the ordinance will go into effect May 1, 2023, following the April 4, 2023 consolidated election.

Three trustee seats will be up for election. The other three seats are up for election in 2025.

“These guys attend a lot more meetings than there were 30 years ago. There are a lot more now,” Mayor Paul Schore said after the board’s Oct. 4 meeting when the ordinance had its first reading.

“It’s a fair thing. If you attend a meeting, you get paid. If you don’t, you don’t get paid.”

Prior to becoming mayor in 2008, Schore was a trustee for 11 years.

There have been 38 committee meetings thus far this year. In 2021 and 2020, there were 43 committee meetings each year.

The board has six committees: finance, economic and community development, public works, administration, police and utility.

The Finance Committee meets twice a month. It deals with revenues and expenses of the village.

The economic and community development committee met 10 times in 2021.

That committee has been busy as the village begins the construction phase of its community park. There is development starting on Bourbonnais Parkway. It also has created three business districts that each bring in sales tax revenue.

The other five committees meet at least once a year.