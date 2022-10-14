BBCHS asking new teachers for feedback on work environment

BRADLEY — After welcoming 25 new teachers this school year, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is making an effort to check in with its new employees in the hopes of keeping the school fully staffed.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg explained efforts to retain and recruit employees in his report during Tuesday’s meeting of the BBCHS District 307 School Board.

The 25 new teachers came aboard at the start of the school year and were introduced to the board during its September meeting.

“We’ve got 25 new people in the system, and that’s a big number,” Vosberg noted.

Going into any new school year, there are usually 15 to 20 positions to fill, he said.

Right now, all teaching positions in the school are filled, he said.

During a board meeting in June, it was noted that about 15 staff members were leaving the district, and while that was in the typical range, a number of them were longtime teachers with history at the school.

Feedback from staff surveys and exit interviews last year was reviewed and analyzed, Vosberg said.

“The theme that came up was just improving our communication with our employees and our teachers,” he said.

A new initiative is being implemented this fall to do check-ins with new teachers at 30 and 90 days after their start with the district, with Principal Brian Wright doing most of the interviews as their direct supervisor.

The new teachers are asked a series of questions, such as:

• How does BBCHS compare to what school officials said it would be like?

• What has been going well since starting at BBCHS?

• Is there anything the teachers are uncomfortable with?

• What would make the teachers feel more valued at BBCHS?

“One of the things we noticed is we have a lot of teachers in this group that have experience in other districts,” Vosberg said. “So they know what it’s supposed to look like in a school setting, and it’s good to get some feedback.”

He noted the district is taking their suggestions to improve the onboarding process for new teachers.

Another theme that has come up in the interviews is that teachers appreciate how BBCHS feels like a family.

“They feel like this is a family, that a lot of people here are connected to the school through a lot of different ways, through their own education, their children’s education, and they’re enjoying that sense of family,” he said.

At the next check-in date, the new teachers will also be asked specifically if there is anyone they used to work with that might be a good addition to the BBCHS team, Vosberg said.

“I’ve done that before at a previous position, and you know, talent recognizes talent, so people that we hired and are off to a good start will help us get a little list of names of people we should contact,” he said.

Vosberg said the goal is to make sure employees are happy and to learn from their experiences, ultimately using that information to make BBCHS a place people seek out for employment.

“We really want to focus on people that are doing the work in the classroom and on the frontline, because they know where we can improve the best.”