1 killed in head-on crash near Grant Park

Daily Journal staff report

GRANT PARK — Janet Verhulst, 42, of rural Grant Park, was killed in a two-car head-on crash east of Grant Park on Illinois Route 17 Wednesday.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Verhulst was a front-seat passenger in a 1965 Chevrolet Biscayne driven by her husband. Two children were in the back seat.

Verhulst was pronounced dead at the scene, Gessner said.

The Verhulsts were traveling west on Illinois Route 17 at North 13000E Road at approximately 5:29 p.m., Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said in a press release.

A Nissan Sentra traveling east on Illinois 17 was passing another vehicle when it struck the Chevrolet head on, officials said.

A 17-year-old passenger in the back seat of the Verhulst vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Gessner said.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured, the ISP release said.

No further information is available at this time, according to ISP.