'Library bunny' helps educate kids

BOURBONNAIS — Nestled behind the children’s bookshelves in the Bourbonnais Public Library is one of the library’s most beloved ambassadors.

Don’t let his formal name — Sir Edmund Winterbottom — fool you. He is friendly and approachable.

And not to mention, fluffy and adorable.

Sir Edmund, a 4-year-old [approximately] white rabbit, will celebrate his three-year adoptiversary next month.

The library adopted Sir Edmund in November 2019 from the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

Rory Parilac, children’s services supervisor, can hardly believe it has been that long since Sir Edmund joined the library family.

“His story is shrouded in mystery in some ways,” Parilac said, noting that Sir Edmund’s precise background, breed and age are unknown. “But I will say that seeing kids interact with him is one of the greatest joys of a job I already love.”

The current chapter of Sir Edmund’s story began with the idea of acquiring the library’s first pet.

“I’ve worked at other libraries with pets before, and I thought that we could pull it off,” Parilac said, recalling when the children’s services staff floated the idea to Library Director Kelly McCully.

Initially, Parilac was thinking of gerbils.

She had kept gerbils as pets before and knew they would be relatively easy to care for, but still active and fun for kids to observe.

McCully had been mulling it over when a cute, white rabbit on the KCHF website caught her eye.

“I love animals, but I had never cared for a bunny,” Parilac said. “But when [McCully] saw him on the humane foundation’s website, she thought, ‘That’s our bunny.’”

KCHF worked closely with the library to make sure Sir Edmund had the supplies he needed to settle into his new home.

Parilac and her team watched numerous YouTube videos to familiarize themselves with rabbit care. Library patrons who are rabbit lovers also offered tips and advice.

Sir Edmund goes to 4 Paws Pet Clinic in Bourbonnais for veterinary care.

<strong>‘LUCKY BUN’</strong>

The shelter promised it would take Sir Edmund back if the placement was not a good fit.

Fortunately, that was not the case. Three years later, Sir Edmund is thriving in his role as “library bunny.”

“I think that he is a lucky bun, for sure,” said KCHF Director Jordan Chapman.

Sir Edmund came to KCHF as a stray after someone found him outside, approached him and picked him up.

His all-white color and friendly nature were clues he was probably someone’s pet that was abandoned.

Now, Sir Edmund’s presence in the library helps to educate children about pet adoption.

“It was a good way to tie [pet adoption] in as an educational thing,” Chapman said. “And like, he is just a social dude, and they work him into stuff. He gets to hop around, and kids get to just learn about something.”

Sir Edmund also serves to educate library patrons about the traits and quirks of rabbits.

“Some people don’t know that bunnies are actually very intelligent, cool pets to have,” Chapman added.

<strong>ARRIVED JUST BEFORE PANDEMIC</strong>

Although Sir Edmund had a smooth transition to his new home, the timing was not exactly ideal.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit just a few months after his arrival.

From March through July 2020, the library was closed to the general public.

The library has many animal lovers on its staff; however, no one was able to take Sir Edmund home with them, as many had non-rabbit-friendly pets already at home.

So, Sir Edmund remained in the library, and the staff took turns coming in each day to provide him with care, making sure he always had enough food, water and exercise.

It was a lot of work without the reward of children getting to interact with him, Parilac reflected.

“But it was worth it because he is a very good bunny, and he interacts with the kids so well,” she said. “He doesn’t mind getting many, many pats every day.”

<strong>NICKNAMES ABOUND</strong>

Sir Edmund’s personality seems perfectly suited for his “library bunny” duties.

“We had no way of knowing when we adopted him that he would be so relatively chill,” Parilac said. “And that’s what we say about him — ‘What a chill bunny we’ve got.’”

Because the staff would be relied upon to care for Sir Edmund, it was decided that the staff would get to name him.

While the name might sound literary, Sir Edmund Winterbottom does not refer to any book or story.

“[The staff member] just thought that he needed a fancy title because he was going to be kind of a royal rabbit,” Parilac said.

Of course, Sir Edmund has a host of nicknames. Some favorites are Eddie, Buns, Mr. Winterbottom, or Big Bottom.

Sir Edmund gets out to exercise daily for about two hours; he is brought into the workroom behind the circulation desk to roam freely.

He especially likes to stretch his legs in the library director’s office — an obvious demonstration of his “royal” status.

“He can go anywhere he wants as long as we know where he is,” Parilac said.

When Sir Edmund is in a particularly good mood, he will run, jump and do an extra kick in the air, a move referred to in the rabbit world as a “binky.”

Rabbits are known to do binkies when they are happy or excited.

“We know we’re doing right by him when he’s doing binkies for us,” she said.

Sir Edmund is occasionally brought out for children’s programming, but he generally interacts with kids from his hutch. Librarians will open the hutch doors for kids who want to pet him.

“He’s the softest it gets,” Parilac noted about Sir Edmund’s fur. “If there’s a softer animal, I don’t know what it is.”

<strong>KALE AND GREEN LETTUCE</strong>

Parilac noted that children of all ages have always been gentle and respectful of Sir Edmund. Children also demonstrate curiosity and ask questions about him, as well as share stories of their own bunnies at home.

“To me, it has really showcased the sweetness of our patrons,” Parilac said. “I think he just feels safe and loved here.”

Children often ask if they can give Sir Edmund a carrot. However, he only enjoys carrots about once per month, as they are high in sugar and are offered as an occasional treat for rabbits.

His favorite foods are kale and green lettuce.

As a library resident, Sir Edmund also has a favorite book, “Little White Rabbit” by Kevin Henkes.

Children often suggest alternate names for Sir Edmund. The most requested is “Snowball.”

Patrons also inquire about Sir Edmund’s breed, which is unknown. There are over 300 domestic rabbit breeds worldwide, about 50 of which are recognized by the American Rabbit Breeders Association.

“We have no idea [his breed]; the humane foundation didn’t know,” Parilac said. “We just tell kids, ‘He’s the best bunny.’ What kind of bunny is he? Like, he’s the best one.”

Favorite food: kale and green lettuce. He also enjoys the occasional carrot as a treat.

Favorite book: "Little White Rabbit" by Kevin Henkes

Want to pet Sir Edmund?: You can find him in the children's section of the Bourbonnais Public Library. Ask a librarian for help.