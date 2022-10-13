Hobbie Avenue set for facelift

KANKAKEE — One of Kankakee’s key transportation arteries is set for a complete reconstruction, and the price tag is set for just under $6.7 million.

The Kankakee City Council recently approved the Kankakee Valley Construction Co. bid of $6,698,481 to rebuild Hobbie Avenue.

Construction of the nearly 1-mile stretch of road on the city’s northeast side is set to begin in spring 2023. The project is slated for completion by October or November 2023.

The most significant change motorists will notice once construction is complete is the road will have a center turn lane throughout the entire road.

Neil Piggush, Kankakee’s engineer, said there is enough area to the east and west of Hobbie to have the center lane added without needing additional property.

A bike lane is also part of the project.

Public utilities have been working along the road to get upgraded services installed.

The bulk of the project — some $4.4 million — will be funded through Kankakee County Metropolitan Planning Organization funds, which are local transportation dollars set aside to help communities fund large projects, such as the rebuild of Hobbie Avenue.

The city gained a $1.8 million state grant to assist funding the project. The city is funding the remaining approximate $500,000.

Recently, MPO funds were guided to aid expansion of Armour Road in Bourbonnais.

Also bidding on the Hobbie project were R&R Inc., of Bradley, $7.26 million; and Gallagher Asphalt Corp., of Thornton, $9.66 million.

Because Hobbie is a main roadway for truck traffic, it will remain open during construction.

The city has been seeking to have Hobbie rebuilt and widened for several years. The street had been set to have its reconstruction completed a few years ago, but the MPO determined the Armour Road project at that time to be of more regional significance and moved it to the top of the list.

First Ward Alderwoman Cherry Malone-Marshall said reconstructing Hobbie will be a major upgrade.

“This is an important road,” she said. “This is a main thoroughfare.”

She added that the road has had a long history of flooding. Upgrades being made should rectify that problem.

“It’s exciting to see this take place,” Malone-Marshall said. “This is very encouraging for us.”

It was in March 2019 when the MPO, by a 9-0 vote, downgraded Kankakee’s Hobbie Avenue reconstruction in favor of a redesign and reconstruction of the intersection at Armour Road at Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais Township.

The Bourbonnais Township intersection is at the entrance to the CSL Behring plant.