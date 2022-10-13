Fortitude gains 1-year extension, eyes ARPA funds

KANKAKEE — While Fortitude Community Outreach had sought two different locations to operate its homeless shelter for the 2022-23 winter season, it does have a home and it is right back to where it started.

At Tuesday’s special Kankakee Planning Board meeting, the board voted 5-1 to recommend approval to the Kankakee City Council to amend the conditional use permit to allow for the operation of the shelter at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School in downtown Kankakee this season.

While the shelter will be returning to the place it has called home, there will be a change in its operation. Instead of offering shelter for up to 18 on a five-nights-a-week basis, Fortitude will be offering shelter six nights a week this season.

The only night Fortitude will not be offering shelter is Saturday.

The organization also sought to gain a one-year extension on its conditional use permit needed to begin construction on the proposed 4,800-square-foot shelter it plans to construct on two vacant lots in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.

The original conditional use permit needed for the construction is set to expire at the end of December. The board granted a one-year extension so it would not expire until Dec. 31, 2023.

The organization was also encouraged by Kankakee 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford to seek American Rescue Plan Act funding from metro area municipalities to help reach the proposed $1 million to $1.2 million construction goal.

Fortitude through fundraising has raised $325,000 and has secured a $250,000 construction loan, but that $575,000 total leaves them about $600,000 short.

The planned North Washington Avenue shelter is expected to house up to 30.

Broers said after the meeting that if funding and construction plans come together, construction could begin in the spring.

The city council will weigh in on these requests at its Monday meeting.

If approved, the shelter will operate this season from Nov. 1 to May 1. The shelter can operate until May 15 if necessary.

As in past seasons, the shelter at 240 S. Dearborn Ave., will begin taking in as many as 18 people at 6:30 p.m., and they can stay at the shelter until 7 a.m. the following morning.

Some Kankakee officials have had safety concerns regarding the 2nd Ward site. Fortitude director Dawn Broers said security will be aided with four additional security cameras being installed inside the property, bringing the number of cameras to seven.

The cameras can be monitored by staff in the location’s office.

She was asked by planning board member Dave Robinson if the Kankakee Police Department could have access to the live video monitoring. Broers indicated that could be done, but she didn’t believe the police would be interested in doing that.

Regarding the potential of gaining ARPA money, Crawford instructed Broers to schedule visits with the governmental leaders of Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee County. Crawford said Kankakee would also be a willing to listen and aid Fortitude’s funding.

But, he said, these administrations must be approached by Fortitude and time is of the essence.

“We can’t get this money for you,” Crawford said. “They want to hear from you. I think they will get you to the finish line and make this a county-wide project.”