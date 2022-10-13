County Board: Democratic Party chairwoman challenges incumbent in District 27

There are six Kankakee County Board seats out of the 28 districts that will be contested during the Nov. 8 election. In District 27, Republican incumbent Kenneth Smith faces a challenge from Democrat Dondi Maricle, the party’s county chairwoman.

District 27 is in the central and north portions of the village of Bourbonnais.

Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

DISTRICT 27

<strong>Name:</strong> Kenneth L. Smith, Republican (incumbent)

<strong>Age</strong>: 61

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bourbonnais

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Retired Local 150

<strong>Family</strong>: Spouse, Terry; 3 sons

What are your qualifications to be a county board member?

Four years as precinct committeeman.

How long have you been on the board?

I’ve been a County Board member since 2020.

Why do you want to continue to serve?

Continue to serve the people of Kankakee County and be a voice for the people.

What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?

Fiscal responsibility, help create new revenue streams, fight against new taxes.

<strong>Name</strong>: Dondi Maricle, Democrat

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bourbonnais

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Realtor

<strong>Family</strong> (spouse, children): Married to C Allen for 40 years, four children.

What are your qualifications to be a county board member?

I have served in several nonprofit originations and on several boards. I have always had a passion for serving the public and helping others find solutions to problems.

Served as Vice-President of Hippocrates Medical Clinic, past president of GFWC-IL Womans Club of Kankakee, member of Bradley Lions Club serving on vision and hearing committee, and serves on U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin’s Military Service Selection Academy Committee. Served on Bourbonnais Library Board, KCCSI Board, Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, Strawberry Jazz Festival, Fall Art Stroll and Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. Now I would like to serve as our County Board member.

Why are you seeking a board seat?

To bring transparency to the Board. For example, millions of federal ARPA funds were pushed through with little public input or board discussion. Move some board meetings to the evening so public can attend.

What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?

Everything is important; working with different groups including unions, nonprofits, businesses, elected officials, law officers ... communicating and finding out what are the needs of the community and hear their voices.