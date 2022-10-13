2 vying for vacant District 12 County Board seat

In Kankakee County Board District 12, current board member Michael Gowler chose not to run for re-election, and Republican Chad Scanlon, who defeated Ray Van Gilder in the June primary, faces Democrat Araceli Sharper.

District 12 is one of six County Board seats out of the 28 districts that will be contested during the Nov. 8 general election. The district covers parts of western Kankakee County, including Bonfield.

Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

DISTRICT 12

<strong>Name:</strong> Chad Scanlon, Republican

<strong>Age</strong>: 39

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bonfield

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Police chief for the village of Herscher

<strong>Family</strong>: Wife, Tiffany Scanlon; children, Gabe, Gwyn and Nora.

What are your qualifications to be a county board member?

My qualifications to be a County Board member include having first-hand knowledge of criminal activity in District 12 and District 11. I am currently a FOIA officer for the Herscher Police Department. I believe I have all the qualifications to meet the challenge of being on the County Board.

What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?

The wind and solar project is a pressing issue for many people in District 12. I will always listen and vote with my constituents.

****

<strong>Name</strong>: Araceli Sharper, Democrat

<strong>Age</strong>: 45

<strong>Residence</strong>: Essex

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Restaurant owner

<strong>Family</strong> (spouse, children): Spouse, Nathan Sharper; daughters, Isabella Sharper, 24, Cheyela, 6; sons, Nathan, 22, and Logan, 19.

What are your qualifications to be a county board member?

First and foremost I have been an advocate not only for my family, but for all who need a voice, beginning with my children, picketing alongside coworkers, representing children of all ages as an educator for over 15 years and as a director for nonprofit Royal Family Kids. Along with my husband, I have brought back a restaurant to life that had been sitting vacant within our community for seven years.

The goal of our restaurant is to bring communities together and support local farmers by highlighting their fresh products. With absolutely no restaurant business experience, we have been honored to serve many local communities and bring life back into the community. While working and managing our small farm, my husband and I have raised a family, provided a home for many children in the foster care system and have been active in the community. These varied life and work experiences allow me to look at issues from various lenses and work with others to develop possible solutions.

Why are you seeking a board seat?

I strongly believe it is our responsibility to help others. I have always made it a point to teach my children, and any person I’ve had the opportunity to meet, that our actions affect more people than we care to believe. Assisting others and being a positive force within the community can change lives for generations to come. I believe that our county leadership can find more ways of getting input from our community so that <em>all</em> voices get an opportunity to be heard, and keep everyone informed of decisions the board is considering and making that will ultimately affect their lives. Millions of federal dollars have been spent with little input or explanation. I want to push for transparency and accountability, bringing a voice to everyone.

What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?

The economic progress of our community is directly linked to our future. We need our children and grandchildren to stay in our county while making a good living here. We need to push for more federal and state dollars to improve our infrastructure, encouraging employers to come and stay here. We need to modernize our roads in order to provide safer traveling for both local farmers, families and businesses, while supporting increased traffic. Prioritizing the modernization of roads, paired with an improved network infrastructure, would be a step in the right direction as we grow, learning the new ways of farming and melding them with incoming businesses.