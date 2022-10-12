PHOTOS: Fallen firefighters remembered

KANKAKEE — Families of fallen firefighters gathered Friday during the annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Eight local firefighters were remembered in the ceremony: Kankakee Fire Department’s Arthur Steirs, December 17, 1921; Aroma Fire Department’s Lawrence Thornburg, March 21, 1958; Aroma Fire Department’s Edwin Anderson, June 3, 1958; Reddick Fire Department’s Robert Dabbs, October 7, 1964; Otto Township Fire Department’s Michael Taylor, April 16, 1982; Bourbonnais Fire Department’s Bruce Spaulding, April 26, 2003; Kankakee Township Fire Department’s Chief Matthew Hubly, February 7, 2008; and Kankakee Fire Department’s Lt. Frank Fouts V, July 1, 2010.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe welcomed the families, friends and community members in attendance for the memorial.

“Firefighters are heroes, they put themselves in the worst of harm’s way so those of us not brave enough to do the job can still be safe,” Rowe said.

“And a firefighter does not serve alone — the firefighters’ family serves right alongside them... the firefighters on this wall — and their families — made that ultimate sacrifice. That is why we gather today in honor of their lives, and their memories, and their families like we always should.”