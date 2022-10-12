Over 1,000 toy cars collected for children's hospital

On Oct. 10, 2012, Wendy and Daniel Villafuerte, of St. Anne, welcomed son Connor to the world.

A month later, their first-born son passed away.

“He never came home,” said his mom, who explained Connor was in the newborn intensive care unit [NICU].

Monday would have been Connor’s 10th birthday, and the Villafuerte family honored his memory in a special way. Over the last several months, the family — along with the village of St. Anne and Jaenicke’s Root Beer Stand in Kankakee — collected toy cars to donate to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

The family has done this for the last several years, but wanted to really make a splash in honor of Connor’s golden birthday. In total, they collected 1,756 cars.

Wendy and Daniel, along with daughters Faye, Ameila and Nora, brought the cars to Comer on Connor’s birthday. This was right after they brought boxed lunches to families at the Ronald McDonald House. Comer and RHM often work in conjunction to support families while their children are hospitalized.

"I can't even put into words of how we feel about how much this just went from us doing the drive as a family for the past nine years to this 10th year the community coming together, some local businesses, complete strangers, packages showing up at my house with cars in them," Wendy said.

"It's one of the best feelings ever knowing all of these people are doing and helping you make this go big this year for Connor to remember him on his 10th [and] golden birthday."

In past years, they mostly received donations from close friends and family. This year, Wendy shared the collection initiative to Facebook, which caught the eye of St. Anne’s village clerk, Christine Sutherland.

Sutherland asked to share it to the village’s Facebook page and Wendy explained “it’s really blown up more than it normally does.”

The Villafuertes explained the cars have sentimental value, as each year for Connor’s birthday, his sister, Faye, selects a toy car from the store to leave for him where he is.

“It’s a big thing for us,” Wendy said. She then asked Faye, “Why do we get the cars?”

“For Connor and the hospital,” Faye said.

“I hope for years to come, they keep [the tradition] going,” Wendy said of her daughters.