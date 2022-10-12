Mobile food pantry pops up Thursday in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event in Bourbonnais from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. today, Oct. 13, in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW.

The pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger, said anyone in need can come for food. There are no residential or financial restrictions.

The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior and to follow the designated route, according to a village press release.

Take Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) and turn on Stratford Drive East. Follow event signage to William Latham Senior Drive where vehicles will be staged while awaiting entry for food pickup.

Pantry organizers ask that attendees do not block any residential or commercial driveways while waiting.

The Secret Food Pantry, based out of Godley, accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations. Volunteers are always welcome. Interested parties may reach out to The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.

To review the pop-up pantry route map, visit <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/events" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/events</a>.