King Middle School students share Genius Hour project with YWCA

Three fifth grade students from King Middle School shared their genius with a YWCA preschool class — Genius Hour, that is.

Students Alexandra Arocha, Ericka Garcia and Seliyah McKinstry are all in Christopher Shoup’s gifted class. In this class, Shoup holds Genius Hour, which is dedicated to self-directed learning.

Through Genius Hour, the students created a life-sized playhouse made of repurposed cardboard. The house was presented Tuesday morning to a classroom of gleeful YWCA preschoolers.

As the toddlers ran in and out of the house, the fifth graders spoke about their project.

“Ericka wanted to make a mini house, then Seliyah and I joined [the project] and Mr. Shoup [suggested] we make a big one,” Arocha said, noting that the house took about a month to build.

“It was better to just make a playhouse instead,” said Garcia.

Arocha and Garcia agreed that going inside of the finished house was their favorite part, while McKinstry enjoyed painting the structure.

The house, which was left behind for the preschoolers to play with, includes a “Home Sweet Home” sign and a mailbox.

After the preschoolers had a chance to play in the house, they each came up to the fifth graders with a handshake and a “thank you.”

The fifth graders’ next project? Writing, lighting and acting in a play.

All three unanimously agreed that Genius Hour is their favorite class because “we don’t have to sit” and “we can work with our friends.”

BEHIND GENIUS HOUR

Shoup, a 21-year teacher, said this is his second year conducting Genius Hour. He said the pandemic disrupted some of last year’s Genius Hour, but it gave this year’s class an introduction to the format.

“Self-directed learning is what it’s about,” Shoup said. “In the first week of school, the kids were already asking about it.”

When discussing what inspired the concept, Shoup said that it’s a way of looking toward the future.

“For me, it’s thinking about what kind of future will be [available] for them job-wise,” he said.

“Working with their minds and hands and building things is super important because the world is changing … They’re able to adapt.”

Of the three students presenting, Shoup said that their project was an inspiration to the rest of the class. Initially, most of the students wanted to do digital projects on their Chromebooks based on research.

“The concept of Genius Hour is bigger than that,” he said. “It’s coming up with an inventory of what they’re interested in themselves.”

Seeing how the three planned to repurpose materials such as cardboard, other students were inspired to create hands-on projects. Shoup said other projects being created include an Eiffel Tower made out of wooden sticks, a large Minecraft character made out of cardboard boxes and an idea for a pizza restaurant creating slices with cardboard.

Shoup, who describes himself as an environmentalist, said that these projects also send “an important message” about repurposing.

Of the projects overall, Shoup said “it’s a basic beginning, but hopefully it’ll be a springboard.”