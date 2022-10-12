I-Kan, Pledge for Life host Red Ribbon Week

The Iroquois-Kankakee (I-KAN) Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center and the Pledge for Life Partnership are offering and promoting several events and opportunities this month. According to a news release, the goal is to “piece together a safer, healthier community this October.”

Safer medication practices and promoting healthier choices are being highlighted in October throughout Iroquois and Kankakee counties. Red Ribbon Week activities and events are planned for Oct. 23-31 in order to promote this year’s theme, “Celebrate LIFE. Live Drug Free.”

Events and activities include a coloring contest for all ages, an event to safely collect and dispose of unused or unwanted medications, honoring the billboard design contest winner, and recognizing the Best Practice awards for educators. The Kankakee County Courthouse will be illuminated in red in honor of this important message.

On Saturday, the I-KAN Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center and Pledge for Life (PFL) Partnership will be at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market promoting safe medication practices and passing out red ribbons for Red Ribbon Week. Harold the Giraffe will be there, too, to participate in a fun activity for kids.

A coloring contest is planned for Red Ribbon Week, and was designed in a way to include a wide range of ages. The coloring contest page will be featured in this weekend’s edition of the Daily Journal.

Copies are also being distributed electronically to local schools and will be featured on the PFL and Tip the Scale/Juvenile Justice Council facebook pages. Entries are due by Nov. 3; see the coloring contest entry form for more details. Go to <a href="https://www.i-kan.org" target="_blank">i-kan.org</a> for more information.

Organizational meetings are also taking place this month with the PFL Partnership Youth Advisory Council meeting on Oct. 26 to learn more about the dangers of fentanyl from presentations shared by KAMEG agents, with supplemental information provided by Kankakee County Health Department. The Pledge for Life Partnership’s Annual Meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 at the I-KAN Regional Instructional Center.

Don’t know what to do with your unwanted or expired medications? Bring them to “Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Northfield Square Mall. This event will take place just inside the East entrance near LensCrafters, as well as a drive-through opportunity. Take Back Day is presented in collaboration with Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG,) the Kankakee County Health Department, and local police departments.

“Last year we collected over 2,000 pounds of unused and expired medication, which makes our community safer and healthier,” said Jim Schreiner, Drug-Free Communities Grant Project Coordinator, in a news release. “This is a great time to start cleaning out your medicine cabinets now to prepare for October 29’s Take Back Day.”

I-KAN Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center (LEC) and Pledge for Life (PFL) Partnership created a scarecrow display for the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s contest at Perry Farm. The colorful display features the theme “It’s Corn!” with the Life Education Center mascot “Harold the Giraffe” having a “corn-tastic” time choosing “Wise Highs.” The interactive display allows kids of all ages some cute fall photo opportunities, which will also be featured on the PFL/LEC Facebook page.