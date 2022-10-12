County Board: Incumbent faces challenger in District 10

In County Board District 10, incumbent Chris Tholen, a Republican, faces Democrat challenger Marlene Aumiller in the Nov. 8 general election. It’s one of six contested districts of the 28 board seats.

District 10 includes parts of southwest Kankakee as well as Otto Township.

Tholen won a Republican primary race in June against Karen Johnston. Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

DISTRICT 10

<strong>Name:</strong> Chris Tholen, Republican (incumbent)

<strong>Residence</strong>: Kankakee

The Journal has not received questionnaire responses from incumbent board member Tholen.

<strong>• • •</strong>

<strong>Name:</strong> Marlene Aumiller, Democrat

<strong>Age</strong>: 39

<strong>Residence</strong>: Kankakee

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Esthetician

<strong>Family</strong> (spouse): Dan Aumiller

What are your qualifications to be a county board member?

I have been an activist in the community for many years. I’ve been a part of several community groups working to help make lives better for everyone.

Why are you seeking a board seat?

I want to work hard to improve our community. I feel like I have the time and energy invested to do a good job and be at every meeting.

What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?

Economic equality, mental health and transparency.