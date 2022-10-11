County Board: 3 vying for District 5 seat

There are six County Board seats out of the 28 districts that will be contested during the Nov. 8 general election.

There are three candidates vying for the District 5 seat, which includes parts of Bradley and rural areas east of Bradley.

The candidates are Libertarian Jacob Carlile, Republican incumbent Tinker Parker and Democrat James Frey.

Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

<strong>DISTRICT 5</strong>

<strong>Name:</strong> Jacob Carlile, Libertarian

<strong>Age</strong>: 43

<strong>Residence</strong>: Manteno

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Architect-Business Owner

<strong>Family</strong> (spouse, children): Wife, Tammy; daughters, Amiya (14), and Janiya (11).

<strong>What are your qualifications to be a county board member?</strong>

Leadership and foresight are skills learned through experience. Since my first job as a night shift manager, through my eight years of military service as a team leader in the Illinois National Guard, and now owner of a professional services firm I believe I possess skills beneficial to the County Board and the residents of Kankakee County.

The Libertarian Party represents an opportunity to break away from the divisive nature of the two party establishment which serves only their agenda of continued power. Instead, I desire to represent the taxpayers and ensure the people’s interests are prioritized over politics.

Being able to stand on my traditional values, advocate for smaller, less intrusive government and taxation, identify opportunities for reducing waste and corruption, I believe I have the skills to help the County operate more efficiently, positively, and transparently.

I hold a Bachelor’s of Science degree in architectural studies, I have served as Chairman of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, president of the Manteno Rotary Club, and on the board of the American Institute of Architects Eastern Illinois Chapter.

<strong>Why are you seeking a board seat?</strong>

I was born and raised in Kankakee County, and our decision to raise our girls and establish our business here was intentional. Kankakee County remains a great place to live.

In my business, our team often discusses the topic of “value-added.” Do we believe that we added value in our business, and is the value in alignment with our fees? Would our clients agree?

There is always room for improvement, and I don’t think County government is an exception. Are we adding value to our citizens lives and is that value in alignment with taxes we collect?

Over the past few years, I have observed several actions by the County Board which I feel were not transparent, were not in the interest of taxpayers, and ignored the interest of the taxpayers.

Though the Board touts the current financial condition of the county, they don’t point out that Kankakee County is in the top 20 highest taxed out of the State’s 102 counties.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

I feel that transparency and public safety are the leading issues. I have been open about my concerns related to the Board’s decision to circumvent the elected auditor’s responsibilities and the inherent risk that poses to taxpayers.

The financial condition of the county and the continued serviceability of obligations and solvency is a long-term concern.

Public safety and ensuring the protection of our residents is important. Especially those residents residing outside municipal police jurisdictions and in the County. I want to ensure that all services provided by the County are efficient, necessary and add value to the taxpayers ensuring Kankakee County remains a great place to live.

<strong>Name</strong>: Tinker (Alice) Parker, Republican (incumbent)

<strong>Age</strong>: 72

<strong>Residence</strong>: St. Anne

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Part-time high school faculty, Bishop McNamara High School, part-time adjunct professor, Governors State University; retired from Kankakee Community College – 29 years in higher education

<strong>Family</strong> (spouse, children): David (husband); daughter, Kelly Jo Collins (Tony Collins); son, Tim Markland (Wendy Markland); grandchildren, Dylan Whitely (Suzanne Foreman); Brianna Murray (Ryan Murray); Max Markland; Molly Markland; Tyler Illum (Myah Regula).

<strong>Why do you want to continue to serve on the Board?</strong>

I want to continue serving my district’s residents because I still have my passion for keeping our county moving in the right direction. We fixed the financial problems and put deputies on the road and prosecutors in the courts. We are taking action and dredging the sand from the river in our district. We are building a new Animal Control facility without using your property taxes, slashing millions from residents’ tax bills, and launching major infrastructure projects like Armour Road.

I am proud that the residents have a County Board that is taking action and energized about what opportunities the future brings. Illinois may have its priorities mixed up, but I assure you your County Board does not.

<strong>How long have you been on the Board?</strong>

I was elected in 2016 when our county was very much in debt, our credit rating was in the basement, and we were struggling to pay our bills. It’s taken some time, but we’ve accomplished much in those years.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

Today’s most significant issue is our national economy and how it will impact our residents. People are hurting, and inflation is chewing through people’s savings. I understand how this affects our residents; I’m with them. Housing values are rising, so township assessments are increasing, which usually equates to increasing property taxes. We have open jobs all over the County but no applicants to fill these positions.

The $2.45M tax break the Board just passed will surely help property owners, but our needs assessment confirmed that we must engage our youth and young adults with training and whatever it takes to keep them employed and out of trouble. It’s good for them, provides stability for their families, and supports our local economy.

Safety is another issue, and the SAFE-T Act is scheduled to take place in January, making our residents even more vulnerable. The act states that persons accused of crimes as serious as second-degree murder and kidnapping cannot be detained pending bail. Our Board will continue working with law enforcement, our State’s Attorney’s Office, and the courts to ensure our residents are safe and assist in repealing the act.

<strong>Name</strong>: James Frey, Democrat

<strong>Age</strong>: 35

<strong>Residence</strong>: Kankakee

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Virtual coordinator

<strong>What are your qualifications to be a county board member?</strong>

Having worked in social services with both at-risk youth, disabled veterans, and impoverished elderly I have a unique perspective into the needs of our most vulnerable citizens. Helping them find assistance and utilize government programs to live with dignity and progress in life is one of the things I am most proud of and it is that kind of passion I will bring to the Kankakee County Board.

In my current role of virtual coordinator I assist in a wide range of technical issues ranging from cloud and networking issues to digital engagement where I utilize trends in data to find innovation solutions to persistent problems. I believe we need a fresh perspective to utilize data to find outside- the-box solutions to our most pressing issues.

<strong>Why are you seeking a board seat?</strong>

I want to be the voice for all residents for District 5 and all Kankakee County residents. I do not think our county government seeks to get public input before making decisions that affect everyone. I believe the health of a government is measured by community engagement, and as a citizen of Kankakee County I currently do not feel heard. There is not enough transparency on our county board. If elected my priority will be full accountability for every tax dollar spent; which includes millions of federal ARPA funds distributed.

I will push to make some meetings in the evening so that working-class men and women can attend and voice their concerns. Public feedback is the only way we can adopt a growth mindset as a county and rise to meet the needs of its citizens.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

Speaking with other public officials in the area I believe one of the most pressing issues is access to clean drinking water, and sustainable and reliable infrastructure. Many homes in District 5 rely on well water which is connected to the water table of the Kankakee River which is often a receptacle for crop field runoff. The river has not been properly dredged since 1917 which puts the conditions of our drinking water at risk. Properly dredging the river and the creation of buffer zones would help stop soil erosion into our river, which would keep fertilizer on the fields saving our local farmers money.

Living near the river I see growing concern over flooding, and the rising water table along the river. This creates anxiety over declining property values and the security of our homes. I will work with local, county, state and federal government agencies and programs to finally clean up our most vital natural resource. Once cleaned up and cared for properly the river will be a source of revenue bringing jobs, tourism, and new businesses. Kankakee needs good-paying jobs so that the people of Kankakee County can live and work with dignity, send their children to college or vocational school, so that individuals and the community can prosper. The only way we can achieve this is through investment in infrastructure and our waterways to ensure the safety of our residents and encourage employers to build their businesses in Kankakee. From the ground up. Together.