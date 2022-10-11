Bradley Lions Club sets schedule for upcoming breakfasts

BRADLEY — The Bradley Lions Club has set a schedule through April 2023 for its all-you-can-eat breakfasts, featuring pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy.

The breakfasts are held at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. They’re generally held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and are $7 per person (ages 5 and under are free).

The upcoming breakfasts will be held on the following Saturdays: Oct. 29; Nov. 19; Dec. 17; Jan. 21; Feb. 18; March 18; April 15.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/bradleylionsclub" target="_blank">facebook.com/bradleylionsclub</a>.