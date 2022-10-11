Bourbonnais police hosting town hall meetings

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police will be hosting four town hall meetings later this month to discuss new safety initiatives as well as talk with the residents and businesses of the village.

The meetings will be held Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 in the Community Room within the Bourbonnais Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW, according to a release from the village.

The village is divided into four areas and residents are asked to attend the meeting specific to their designated area.

<strong>WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19</strong>

<strong>Area 1:</strong> 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Area 1 includes subdivisions: Belleaire, Eagle Creek, Virginia Grove, Highpoint, Heritage Point, Arbor Grove, Meadowbrook, Prairie Chase, Pin Oak, Cobblestone and Stonemill Farms.

<strong>Area 2:</strong> 7-8 p.m.

Area 2 includes subdivisions: Sunridge, Prairie Harbor, Village Meadows, Heritage Meadows, Northfield, Brookwood, Greenbriar and Armour Road.

<strong>WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26</strong>

<strong>Area 3:</strong> 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Area 3 includes: Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School area, Dairy Queen/River Street area, Roy Street, Ray Street, Villabrook area, Wilburn Court, Bourbonnais Fire Station area — all streets between Belleaire and Mooney Drive.

<strong>Area 4:</strong> 7-8 p.m.

Area 4 includes subdivisions: Briarcliff, Plum Creek, Bristol Woods, Olde Oak, Oak Run and Waterford.

If residents are unable to attend their corresponding meeting, they are welcome to attend any event that is convenient.

For those who are unable to attend but would still like to be involved, contact Bourbonnais Police 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 815-802-5330 or <a href="mailto:police@villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">police@villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.

The goal of the meetings is to bring Bourbonnais residents together to discuss interest in forming neighborhood watch groups, review different ways to heighten awareness, increase residential communications, address potential concerns and help prevent crime, together, the release said.

Patrol Commander Brent Barrie is spearheading new safety initiatives.

“This is an opportunity to get to know us officers,” Barrie said in the release. “We live here, too, and want the safest community for everyone.

“Our police department consists of 27 officers serving and protecting 18,000 residents. Why not get to know one another and work together to keep crime off our streets and out of our neighborhoods?”

Police Chief Jim Phelps, Deputy Chief Dave Anderson, Commander Barrie, sergeants and patrolmen will be available to engage with residents and businesses, according to the release.

Officers will present the currently available community policing services from the department, introduce new safety equipment the village has invested in, identify proactive police measures that have been taken over the past several months to increase crime prevention and address questions and concerns from the community, the release said.

“Laws are changing, and it’s important our residents and businesses know how that may impact them,” Phelps said in the release.

“It’s also beneficial for our community to know what we, as local law enforcement, can legally execute within the oath of office to fairly and impartially enforce the laws of the United States, the State of Illinois and the Village of Bourbonnais.”

The Bourbonnais Police Department consists of 27 officers serving an estimated 18,164 residents with a mission “To Protect with Courage, To Serve with Honor and Compassion,” the release said.