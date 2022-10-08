Mega solar farm clears first hurdle

KANKAKEE — A 1,670 acre commercial solar farm — with an estimated investment of $500 million — slated for Essex and Salina townships in western Kankakee County cleared its first hurdle Thursday.

After a nearly four-hour public hearing in the Kankakee Public Library, the Kankakee County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved the special use permit for the proposed 300 megawatt solar farm.

The energy harnessed by the solar farm would be sold to power companies, such as ComEd.

The Heritage Prairie Solar Farm’s special use permit was approved by a 5-0 vote after company representatives, which is a joint project by Pattern Energy and ConnectGen, gave an in-depth presentation and after a public comment session where a dozen people spoke for and against the project.

The permit was necessary because the land is agriculturally zoned.

The project now must go through the county’s Planning and Zoning Committee. That meeting is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Kankakee County Board meeting room in the county administration building.

The Planning and Zoning Committee will also hear the presentation, and it will either agree or disagree with the ZBA and decide whether to forward the project on to the county board for a vote.

<strong>NEIGHBOR — ‘I’M NOT HAPPY’</strong>

Deb Hayden, who lives on North 4750W Road in Essex, wasn’t pleased the proposed solar farm is going to be so close to her property and an airstrip runway she uses for her plane.

“I’m not happy about it because I moved to the county to see cornfields and trees and have animals run up and down my runway and into the corn,” she said.

“The eagles do come and land in our field and eat mice, which is wonderful. Those are impactful things that are going to affect my view of my land, and I’m very sad to lose my country view of that. I don’t care how many trees you put up, I’m still going to be able to see the solar panels when I go flying,” she said.

If approved, the commercial solar farm will comprise 68 parcels of land from 30 individual landowners and a total of 3,775 acres. The land, which is being leased, to be used is 90% actively cultivated cropland.

It’s expected to be a $400 million to $500 million investment in Kankakee County.

The actual footprint of the solar farm will be 1,670 acres, which is 44% of the entire project area.

<strong>$44M TAX WINDFALL</strong>

If approved, construction would begin in the second quarter of 2024. The commercial operation would begin in the latter part of 2025. It’s expected to provide more than 150 full-time local construction jobs.

Over the life of the project more than $44 million in property tax revenue will be generated to the taxing jurisdictions within its large footprint and approximately $23 million in property taxes to Herscher and Reed-Custer school districts.

Dane Simpson, director of the Great Plains Laborers-Employers Cooperation & Education Trust, spoke on behalf of the Laborers Local 751 union in Kankakee. More than a dozen of the union members were in the attendance of about 75 people.

“For the 400 members, primarily all around the county, projects like these — the vote this board casts is their career,” he said. “It’s how they support their families. ... This is how their jobs are created, so we thank all the board members.”

Simpson said the local union has agreements for jobs on Heritage Prairie Solar Farm for laborers, electricians and operators.

“That’s why we’re excited about this project,” he said. “It’s one of dozens we’re doing across Illinois.”

Pat Young, of Manteno and business representative for Operating Engineers Local 150, spoke in favor of the project.

“I want to commend you guys for bringing this project to Kankakee County and investing here in Kankakee County,” he said. “The [economic] impact outside of just the project is huge.”

Tiffany Votta, who lives at 14548 W. 6000N Road, said she likely will sell her house when the solar farm is being built.

“Everything you’re doing does not benefit me or my community or my neighbors,” she said. “The only people it benefits is those people that’s taking the money and putting it in their pocket. ... I’m not going to look out my second story at a glare of nothing but black metal and glass shining in my face. That’s not what I built my home for.”

Doug Bottens, who owns farmland on County Line Road near the project, echoed the sentiments about the aesthetics of the solar farm.

“I don’t think most people who live out there want to live around a solar farm,” he said. “... It’s a shame to see what’s happening in the community. I don’t want to see a solar farm. I want to see trees, I want to see grass. I want to see animals.”

One Essex area resident, Rhonda Yeck, said she welcomes the solar farm. She’s lived in the area for 20 years and always worried about the effects of the spraying of chemicals on the farmland when her children were outside playing.

“I would rather have to look at the solar panels and have that energy source going forward,” she said. “... This is what we need to do as a country to survive and to not have those chemicals in the ground. I’m on board, and I’m excited.”