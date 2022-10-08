Haas, Slone seek 79th House seat

The sprawling Illinois 79th House district will be a contest between a first-term State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, and first-time state candidate Erin Slone, D-Park Forest.

Haas, a former Kankakee County Board representative, won the open seat two years ago when then-State Rep. Lindsey Parkhurst did not seek re-election as she was appointed to the Kankakee County Circuit Court bench.

Slone, from south suburban Park Forest, is seeking to earn the seat in the Nov. 8 general election in the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly.

The 79th District contains portions of Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties.

<strong>Name:</strong> Erin Slone

<strong>Residence:</strong> Park Forest

<strong>Education:</strong> Northwestern University, master’s degree, integrated marketing communications; University of Chicago, bachelor’s degree, economics.

<strong>Occupation:</strong> Business consultant

<strong>Party:</strong> Democrat

<strong>High property taxes are a growing concern in Illinois. What can be done to ease government’s reliance on property taxes?</strong>

High property taxes in Illinois have been a major concern. The state provided temporary relief to homeowners and all state taxpayers in the last budget, but there is still much more to be done. The current state representative voted against this budget, one which I would have gladly supported and championed. One long-term goal has to be for the state to fund schools the way it is supposed to per the state constitution. Since former Governor Rauner left office state funding has increased but we are a long way from the 50% goal. This would decrease the over-reliance by local districts on property taxes to fund their schools, not to mention providing relief to both homeowners and landlords.

<strong>What strategies do you have to halt the exodus of Illinois residents to neighboring states?</strong>

It’s important to note that the US census was poorly conducted. The state, county, and city of Kankakee were undercounted. Illinois did not lose population over the last decade but rather grew by 250,000. We lost a Congressional seat because we didn’t grow as fast as other states. With that being said, we need to make the state more competitive so companies and families want to relocate and establish themselves here. This requires increase investments in education and infrastructure. Numerous reforms to the state’s public safety laws are also necessary to make sure our citizens feel safe.

<strong>What is the 79th District’s greatest need? What is its greatest strengths?</strong>

One of the greatest needs of our district is ensuring we receive our fair share of state dollars for infrastructure improvements which will help Illinois compete for new businesses and jobs. We need to improve our housing stock to attract families and ensure that everyone has an affordable and safe place to live.

Perhaps the greatest strength of the 79th District is our diversity. We have great hard-working people of every race, nationality, and religion. There’s also incredible diversity in the land which includes urban, suburban, and rural communities. The district contains beautiful rivers and park land, in addition to some of the best farmland in the world. Yet another strength is the presence of I-57 which acts as an artery through our district, moving goods throughout Illinois and the entire country. We are blessed in the 79th District and I pledge to work with everyone so that we reach our potential.

<strong>Name:</strong> Jackie Haas

<strong>Residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Education:</strong> University of Illinois at Chicago, master’s degree in social work, 1989; Valparaiso University, social work; Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 1984

<strong>Occupation:</strong> Illinois 79th District State Representative, 2000; president-CEO of Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health since 2000; former member, Kankakee County Board.

<strong>Party:</strong> Republican

<strong>High property taxes are a growing concern in Illinois. What can be one to ease the government’s reliance on property taxes?</strong>

A recent report by the Tax Foundation named Illinois property taxes among the highest in the nation and the highest among the midwestern states. It’s a complicated issue, but some initial steps exist to lower property tax burdens.

Property taxes pay for nearly 7,000 units of government — 35% more than any other state in the union, according to a study by the Center for Governmental Studies at Northern Illinois University. We can reduce the local property tax burden by consolidating government units and removing duplicative administrative costs.

Secondly, the General Assembly often imposes unfunded mandates on school districts, which drives up administration costs. It’s not uncommon for Illinois legislators to pass dozens of new – and unfunded requirements – on schools annually, leaving school districts no choice but to raise taxes locally.

Government consolidating and reducing unfunded mandates are steps quickly taken to begin lowering the property tax burden for Illinoisans, ensuring our state is an affordable place to raise a family and achieve the American dream of home ownership.

<strong>What strategies do you have to halt the exodus of Illinois residents to neighboring states?</strong>

People are leaving Illinois for neighboring states not because of warmer weather but for a better economic climate. Taxes and spending matter, and Illinois has some of the highest tax burdens in the country.

Our best opportunity to compete with neighboring states is to ensure a favorable tax climate, balanced budgets, good-paying jobs, and safe communities.

I support low-income tax rates and oppose any effort to tax retirement income. Families must balance their budgets; politicians never do, truthfully. Math gimmicks and creative accounting measures do not reverse the unstable fiscal course of our state. It only delays the difficult decisions for future generations. An educated, well-trained workforce leads to a strong economy. Establishing and expanding apprenticeship programs prepares future generations for the ever-changing economy and encourages prospective companies to look at Illinois as a place to locate with a prepared workforce.

We cannot become a state that looks the other way when crimes are committed. Passage of the SAFE-T Act alters how police officers operate and ends cash bail, which allows suspects charged with serious crimes to be released without bail. This law will only discourage more people to leave Illinois and give businesses looking to relocate to Illinois second thoughts.

As a state representative, I will ensure Illinois is a safe an affordable place to live.

<strong>What is the 79th District’s greatest need? What is its greatest strength?</strong>

With significant resources like transportation infrastructure, the river, and educational institutions, Illinois’ 79th District has much potential to expand its economic presence in the region. However, the burden the state government places on economic opportunity leave our district underutilized.

The strengths of the Economic Alliance, Chambers of Commerce, and relationships with local leaders — no matter their partisan affiliation — come together for the betterment of the community, whether it is helping a local business expand or trying to get new employers to locate in the area. Our education, training, work readiness, and apprentice programs are among the best in the state and excel because of the people in the district.

As a state representative, I will support policies to advance our area’s greatest strengths and encourage Illinois is a more favorable climate to raise a family and locate a business.