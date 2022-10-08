County Board: Chairman faces challenge in District 26

Of the six County Board seats out of the 28 districts that will be contested during the Nov. 8 general election, the one that could have the biggest effect is District 26.

Republican incumbent Andrew Wheeler, the board chairman, faces a challenge from independent newcomer William “Woody” Umphrey. The district encompasses parts of northern Bourbonnais, including some rural areas.

Below are the answers to a questionnaire sent to the candidates by the Daily Journal.

<strong>DISTRICT 26</strong>

<strong>Name:</strong> Andrew Wheeler, Republican (incumbent)

<strong>Age</strong>: 52

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bourbonnais

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Full-time County Board Chairman

<strong>Family</strong> (spouse, children): Wife, Laura; 3 adult children and an awesome 13-year-old. Daily caregiver to mother, Gloria.

<strong>Why do you want to continue to serve on the board?</strong>

I get this question a lot. At the end of the day, it is about mission, passion and results. We have had historic success with the financial turnaround that began with the plan I presented to and then was executed by the Board. We took an operating debt of roughly $15 million, banks refusing to do business with us, bond ratings falling into junk status, local vendors not getting paid for 6 months, and mass-layoffs to what we have now; a county with historically high fund balances, increased the number of deputies and prosecutors, no borrowing, “prime” bond status, 90% of all bond debt paid off, and the just announced $2.45 million we are eliminating from property owner’s taxes.

We went from being turned down by every major bank to refunding surplus tax revenues to the taxpayers in just 6 years. We did this managing increased federal and state revenues, and not on the backs of property taxpayers, as evidenced by an average 3% levy increase during this administration. I still have the mission, which is a County Board that is on solid footing and a partner to all municipalities. I still have the passion, now more than ever. And we are still getting results.

<strong>How long have you been on the board?</strong>

First elected in 2012. Elected Chairman by the board in December 2016.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

In my position, it is unwise to focus on one issue. However, if I had to choose a short list, I would say it would be the impact of the SAFE-T Act (pro crime bill) on our county’s residents. I also am concerned that the poor financial decisions in Washington and Springfield are driving a possible catastrophe in the financial markets. Our residents are being pummeled by inflation, and as someone that plans not just for tomorrow but for years in advance, this is concerning to me. I know what we will not do; we will not go back to the policies of Jamie Boyd and the prior administration, which devastated this county.

<strong>Name</strong>: Woody Umphrey, Independent

<strong>Age</strong>: 63

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bourbonnais

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Retired, consulting

<strong>Family</strong> (spouse, children): Wife, Patti Umphrey; daughters, Aimee Umphrey-Link, Lindsey Patterson, Jodi Sitkowski and Kaitily Grothus.

<strong>What are your qualifications to be a county board member?</strong>

My athletic experience as a college football player and two-time national championship team punter at the University of Alabama, under the guidance of my former and legendary coach Bear Bryant, has enabled me to witness firsthand how to forge and calibrate a national championship team and mentality. Taking this to the county level, I am uniquely qualified to bring forth this championship mentality by delivering new leadership initiatives, working for the county residents, holding the line on taxes, and making the county work for all its citizens. Finally, I work for the citizens of Kankakee County, and they do not work for me. I am a servant leader who will put the county’s needs first!

I have worked for more than 40 years in the construction industry as a foreman, expeditor, estimator and supervisor, working for my clients and positioning my leadership excellence and exceptional customer service by putting the needs of others first. I will bring the same pursuit of excellence as I did in my past athletic accomplishments and professional career successes by putting in the required work to advance this county to the next level of unification and working for all our county residents. I fully understand the significance of teamwork and moving this county to the next tier of excellence. With my distinctive leadership ability to analyzing complex financial decisions and do what is best for our residents, we can make better decisions that benefit our entire county. It is indeed time for a change bringing new ideas and focusing on the county’s needs for the future, not the failed political policies of the past.

<strong>Why are you seeking a board seat?</strong>

My leadership approach is to forge a comprehensive policy that will include fair and equitable treatment for all citizens of Kankakee County and not just the select chosen few, which is occurring now. As a transparent and servant leader, my approach to success will be to listen with an open mind and work as a team to find workable and sustainable solutions. I will diligently work across party lines to ensure that past budgetary problems and concerns will be corrected under my supervision.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

Our county is rife with political partisanship that has derailed a cooperative agenda and plan for success within the region. Economic policies are enacted without proper stakeholder analysis or input. Tax levies and tax increases are a constant refrain from the current administration with tax gimmicks and fuzzy logic. Our river is paramount for our future success, as well as being a regional economic development partner in the region.

As a county, we need to support our regional partners to enhance our quality of life, education, and attract new industries to the county while maintaining our existing ones. Lastly, we need to focus on regional tourism opportunities to bring new revenues and tourism to our great county. It is time to put the failed policies of the past, which have put us in this fiscal mess, and bring forth new ideas and leadership to make Kankakee County the shiny jewel it once was.