Community honors Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's 50th birthday

BRADLEY — What should have been a day for celebration was one of remembrance as the Bradley Police Department and community gathered Thursday to honor what would have been Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s 50th birthday.

Rittmanic was fatally injured in the line of duty in December 2021.

More than 100 people stood outside of the Bradley Police Department holding candles for a vigil in Rittmanic’s memory and to celebrate her birthday. Many were dressed in Bradley PD or Back the Blue attire, some with pins featuring Rittmanic’s photo.

The smell of fresh rain hung heavy in the air during the event.

“What you are feeling are not raindrops but are teardrops from heaven,” said Bradley PD Chaplain Jerry Gregoire. At that moment, it began to rain even harder.

Gregoire’s prayer closed out the ceremony, which opened with a welcome from Chief Donald Barber.

“Marlene … we all knew that Marlene realized that being an officer was more than just being a cop. She knew it was about making an investment in the community, protecting all of the individual rights and striving for equity across the board.

“This passion and belief made her the officer that she was in the community, and this turnout tonight is a testament of what kind of people she met and what you guys meant to her. We appreciate you coming.”

After Barber’s remarks was a song performed by Isabella Piña, 13, of Beecher. During the performance, friends and loved ones surrounded Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua, in a support of comfort.

After the song, an emotional Stua addressed the crowd.

“Thank you for celebrating my wife’s 50th birthday. You’ve all heard me talk her up and tell you how wonderful she is and the wonderful stories about her — her precious life, accomplishments and life events.

“Today, Marlene would be 50. For my 50th during COVID, she pulled our friends together with a charcuterie spread that took up the whole table. Friends painted their hearts on canvas and [gave] the most awesome gifts.

“Marlene did everything perfectly,” Stua continued. “In fact, we were reminiscing about just that this afternoon at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery.”

Rittmanic was buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on Jan. 7 after a funeral service at Olivet Nazarene University.

“I see many beautiful faces in the crowd that I haven’t seen in a long time,” Stua said. “Just … thank you for coming, despite anything that has happened in the past nine to 10 months.

“I love all of you, and I am forever grateful for your presence and support. So, let’s light our candles. Happy 50th, babe.”

At Stua’s conclusion, attendees began to light their small white candles before taking a moment of silence. Rittmanic’s police vehicle was pulled up outside the building, and the car lights flashed as the candles were being lit.

After the moment of silence, the crowd sang “Happy Birthday,” before Barber shared a poem entitled “Tonight.”

“Marlene, tonight we gather to celebrate you in a mournful sort of way;

“To honor who you once were and how you lived your live each day;

“We’ll cry a toast with everyone and sing a song for you;

“Since you’re not here to blow them out, may all your candles burn true blue.”

The Dec. 30 death of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic drives home the need for The Hundred Club of Kankakee County.

Rittmanic was shot and killed as a result of answering a call at a Bradley motel. The morning after her death, Hundred Club President David Skelly handed Rittmanic's widow a check for $10,000.

The primary purpose of The Hundred Club is to provide a death benefit for the families of police officers and fire fighters, who give their lives in the line of duty.

Skelly explains that the check is free and clear. Families can use the funds in any way they see fit. No requirements to meet, just a moment of kindness in the midst of a disaster.

Hundred Club members will have their annual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn in Bradley. Jack Sikma, retired NBA champion who played his high school basketball at Kankakee County’s St. Anne High School, will be the guest speaker.

Admission to the event is part of the annual dues to The Hundred Club. Hundred Club members pay $125 a year. The group, in turn, has two events, a steak fry and the annual banquet. Memberships can be purchased by contacting Mary Harrison at 815-936-1402.

The Hundred Club currently has more than 500 members. About 350 to 400 usually come to the steak fry and between 250 and 350 are expected at the annual meeting.

In addition to the death benefit, the club has also funded scholarships at Kankakee Community College for the education of police officers, fire fighters and paramedics. It also has paid for some safety equipment for first responders.

But Skelly emphasizes that the main purpose is to provide that money in crisis for Kankakee County families who have lost a police officer or fire fighter in the line of duty.

The club was founded in 1967. The charter members included the now former governor George Ryan; and Tom Ryan, Richard Gibbs, Vaughan McMullen and William Gousset. Save for the former governor, all the other charter members are now deceased.

Four more people joined that first year: Don Mortell, Joe Gianotti, Dr. B.E. Albright and Joe Azzarelli.

The club has a history of bringing in well-known sports personalities as speakers. Last year’s keynote speaker was baseball’s Pete Rose.

<em><strong>— Phil Angelo, for the Journal</strong></em>