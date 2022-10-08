5 photos from Zonta's advocacy event

Daily Journal staff report

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Zonta Club of Kankakee sported purple shirts to show support during the Oct. 1 Kankakee Farmers’ Market. Each year, Zonta hosts an advocacy event to bring awareness to domestic violence in hopes of not only educating but also ending domestic violence.

This year, Zonta again partnered with Harbor House, one of Zonta’s service projects, hosting an “EmpowHERment” event to bring awareness to others in hopes of ending domestic violence.

Speaking this year was Zonta President Tami Galbreath on how Zonta raises funds to help provide services to survivors; Harbor House Executive Director Jenny Shoenwetter giving information as to the support, advocacy, services and shelter Harbor House provides; and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe on how domestic violence is not just a family problem but a community problem.

The Zonta Club of Kankakee is working with its mission of “Build a better world for women and girls.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/zontakankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/zontakankakee</a>.