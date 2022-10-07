Bourbonnais trustees discuss using foundation for donations

BOURBONNAIS — With construction set to begin soon for Bourbonnais’ Community Campus project, the village is working on ways for people wishing to donate to such projects to have an avenue to do so.

At Monday’s meeting, trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance opening an account with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

The foundation is a vehicle for charitable giving that over time builds substantial endowment funds for the community, according to the organization’s website.

It seeks to bring together individuals and organizations to identify and understand community issues and grant making opportunities.

The foundation was started in 1982 and helps 32 funds, per their website.

The funds include the Kankakee Public Library, Kankakee Valley Park District and Bourbonnais Township Park District.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said there has been interest from people wanting to be involved in the community campus plan.

“They may want to sponsor some of the amenities there whether it be the splash park, or the stage, or something else; possibly naming rights,” Schore said.

“We really didn’t have a vehicle to deal with that, since we didn’t have something like this. We are going to utilize them [the foundation], if it comes to fruition, as a place to put those funds that in turn are used for [the community campus] or any other amenity that we might not have thought of.”

The Community Campus will transform the land behind the Municipal Center into a gathering place for community events as well as add a splash pad near the children’s safety town. The area is used annually during the Friendship Festival, which is staged at the end of June.

Schore said the $21.5 million project will turn the land into a year-round facility that not only will be used by village residents but residents of Kankakee County.

“We’ve had some people already approach us. We wanted to be prepared, be able to put it somewhere separate from our village funds, which is taxpayer money, because it is donated money and be able to earmark whatever specific item that person donated towards,” Schore added.

Trustees will vote whether or not to adopt the ordinance at their Oct. 17 meeting.