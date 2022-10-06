New roof for Kankakee's historic depot

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee train depot in the city’s downtown will be undergoing a much-needed upgrade as the rubber and shingle roof will be replaced yet this year.

The roof has been leaking for the past couple years and is getting to the point where some interior damage has taken place as a result.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the council by unanimous vote agreed to a $181,650 contract with Kankakee-based Langlois Roofing to replace the structure’s roof.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the project is expected to be completed yet this fall in an effort to halt further damage to the two-story structure at 197 S. East Ave. on the Canadian National Railway.

The depot is the stopping point for daily Amtrak passenger service.

It is believed this will be the first complete reroofing of the structure since it underwent a major renovation in the early 1990s.

The depot was originally constructed in 1853, but the current brick structure was constructed in 1898. The location has witnessed the structure being in many states of usefulness.

The structure had largely been abandoned in the 1970s and 1980s and was on the verge of being demolished. The city of Kankakee purchased the property from the Illinois Central Railroad in 1990 and an extensive renovation was completed.

The depot is now the gathering point for many downtown events, most notably the popular, annual late July Merchant Street MusicFest.

The Langlois bid was significantly lower than the other five project bids. The second-lowest bid came from Adler Roofing, of Joliet, at $224,500. The highest bid came from Knickerbocker Roofing, of Harvey, at $278,700.