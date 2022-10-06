Embrace Consignment is Bradley bound

BRADLEY — Embrace Consignment, a Kankakee-based retailer for the past 10 years in the Shoppes at Meadowview shopping center, is set to embrace a new location in Bradley.

The company, started by Kankakeean Julie Jones-Reece in 2009 in the Bradley Village Square Shopping Center, is set to move into the former Martin Whalen Office Solutions site, 148 N. Kinzie Ave., in Bradley.

At Tuesday’s Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 to grant a special use permit to operate a consignment store within a business-zoned commercial district.

Because the commission is only a recommendation body, the special use permit will go before the Bradley Village Board on Oct. 10.

Jones-Reece will be purchasing the former Martin Whalen site.

If all goes as Jones-Reece and her son, Damon Routson — who serves as store manager — anticipate, they will be in their new 15,600-square-foot building by spring 2023.

Jones-Reece said she had been renting the Meadowview location since signing a 10-year lease in 2012. The Meadowview site has about 14,000 square feet of retail space.

In effect, Jones-Reece is coming home. She opened Embrace in 2009 in Bradley in the location which is now the home for the Illinois Secretary of State’s drivers license facility.

After the commission’s vote, Jones-Reece said she had been looking for her own location for the past five years. She also noted she has 14 employees.

“This is a great property,” she said. “It’s a great location. This is just a better building. I’m very excited about this.”

She believes the new site will offer a better customer experience.

She is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work not only running the current location, but getting the new site ready for a new a life.

The former Martin Whalen location has been vacant for about five years.

A social worker at Riverside Healthcare for 15 years, Jones-Reece started Embrace as a way to supplement her income. It quickly grew into something she hadn’t quite envisioned.

It became so successful, she left Riverside in 2013 to devote herself full time to her business.