New Dunkin' building set for construction in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A 1,902-square-foot, double-drive-thru Dunkin’ is slated to be constructed on a 1-acre plot immediately east of the Taco Bell restaurant at Kankakee’s south Interstate 57 interchange.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the conditional use permit to allow for a drive-thru facility in this area of the 4th Ward along Riverstone Parkway.

The Dunkin’ business inside the Speedway gas station just west of the new Dunkin’ location will close when the development is complete. The ownership for the planned Dunkin’, XCeed Commercial Real Estate LLC, of LaGrange, is the same.

While coffee and donut lovers may be eagerly anticipating the location, they will have to wait for some time. While it is anticipated the developer will begin site work yet this year, the location is not expected to be serving coffee until mid-2023.

In addition to the current Dunkin’ drive-thru at the Speedway, there is also a Dunkin’ drive-thru on West Court Street at Gas N Wash and a free-standing location in Bourbonnais at East Bethel Drive just off North Convent Street.

The Dunkin’ plan had been previously unanimously approved on Sept. 20 by the Kankakee Planning Board.

The Riverstone Parkway commercial area is anchored by the Walmart Supercenter and Tractor Supply Co.